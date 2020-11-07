LOOK: SA’s finest come to slay as Volvo celebrates Rich Mnisi collaboration

His partnership with Volvo marked the start of a summer campaign by the brand called #HiddenGem.

“#HiddenGem is built around one pertinent idea: that, after all we have been through, summer and the ability to move are more precious than ever before,” explains Charmagne Mavudzi, head of Consumer Experience at Volvo Car South Africa.

“The need for us to work together to limit the spread of a virus has given our perspective of safety a new meaning. This summer we will take to our cars, more than to planes or trains, to enjoy the beauty of the outdoors safely once again. We will do this in order to reunite with family and to revisit our places of importance and meaning – our #HiddenGem.”

Other celebrity guests included, Zuraida Jardine, Boity Thulo, Precious The Planner and Tshepi Vandla.

See our favourite looks below:

Zuraida Jardine

Boity Thulo

Precious The Planner

Tshepi Vandla

Jessica Nkosi