LOOK: SA’s finest come to slay as Volvo celebrates Rich Mnisi collaboration
Swedish luxury car brand Volvo and champagne producer GH Mumm hosted a fashionable summer soiree at Pablo restaurant in Sandton this week.
The “modern pan-African theme” saw guests dressed in outfits from top to toe in some of Africa’s leading designers.
Rich Mnisi, who was honoured at the event, wore a cream pants suit with tassels. “I wanted my outfit to complement the black-on-black wrap of the customised Volvo XC40 I designed,” points out the award-winning designer.
Mnisi credits his love for the bush as his source of inspiration.
View this post on Instagram
We are proud to reveal a collaborative venture #HiddenGem, with one of our favorite car brands, @volvocarsa . Our signature zebra print is masterfully embossed on the body of the Volvo XC40, perfectly complementing the car’s chic design. Zebras embody community, freedom, balance, and individualism - the perfect metaphor for both the RICH MNISI and Volvo brands. “Throughout my career I have often sought refuge in seclusion, and there is no better place to escape the hustle and bustle of city life than to retreat to nature, to switch off, reboot, and be present in the now. Returning to the bush is a calling that visits me often – a space that is so quiet in its calmness, but boastful in its beauty and so vibrant in its colourful display. I have never felt more connected to the land – our most treasured resource – than when I am outdoors in nature. It is there where I feel most at one with my truest self. In spaces and moments of stillness and peaceful reflection, I have often found clarity and inspiration - and an unlocking of the deepest wells of my creativity.” - Rich Mnisi. A special thank you to @tedmagerman @by_theislanders @jenyojohnson @aartverrips_official @yanga_yaya_ and the rest of the team for the amazing job!
“Throughout my career I have often sought refuge in seclusion, and there is no better place to escape the hustle and bustle of city life than to retreat to nature to switch off, reboot, and be present in the now. In spaces and moments of stillness and peaceful reflection, I have often found clarity and inspiration – and an unlocking of the deepest wells of my creativity,” he comments.
His partnership with Volvo marked the start of a summer campaign by the brand called #HiddenGem.
“#HiddenGem is built around one pertinent idea: that, after all we have been through, summer and the ability to move are more precious than ever before,” explains Charmagne Mavudzi, head of Consumer Experience at Volvo Car South Africa.
“The need for us to work together to limit the spread of a virus has given our perspective of safety a new meaning. This summer we will take to our cars, more than to planes or trains, to enjoy the beauty of the outdoors safely once again. We will do this in order to reunite with family and to revisit our places of importance and meaning – our #HiddenGem.”
Other celebrity guests included, Zuraida Jardine, Boity Thulo, Precious The Planner and Tshepi Vandla.
See our favourite looks below:
Zuraida Jardine
Boity Thulo
Precious The Planner
Tshepi Vandla
Jessica Nkosi