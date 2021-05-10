LOOK: Sello Modupe releases collection featuring Mzansi celebs

The stakes are high as designers release their Spring/Summer 21 collections to determine what will be on-trend next season.

Soweto-born designer Sello Modupe, of Scalo Designer, recently dropped his new collection featuring Mzansi’s A-listers.

Titled “The Native Rocks of Africa,” the collection is modelled by one of South Africa's most influential actresses, Pearl Thusi; entertainment empress Khanyi Mabu; and model turned reality television star, Blue Mbombo.

With this collection, Modupe aims to tell the story of African couture.

“I just wanted to showcase rawness, elegance, sophistication and great attention to detail. I can’t think of a better representation of this than these three leading ladies, who have successfully taken our entertainment industry by storm – even going as far as turning everything in their favour,” said Modupe.

He added: “These absolute forces effortlessly epitomise a bold beauty that over time has been polished into a rare gem, with a distinguishing realness and edge that radiates for all to see”.

In this collection, the designer focuses on showcasing shapes that mimic the rock formation found inside caves. He also features some dramatic shoulder collections.

For the launch of the collection, Modupe also worked with other creatives, such as makeup artist Precious Xaba, and San Hair stylists who nailed the “Pretty Girl Goes to the Oscars” brief. Fashion and portrait photographer Emmanuel (Emmy) Ojo-Aromokundu was also featured, to capture the best shots for the “lookbook”.

Here are some of our best looks from the collection: