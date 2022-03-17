LOOK: Shudufhadzo Musida’s journey from Miss SA to the World

Former Miss South Africa (2020) Shudufhadzo Musida represented Mzansi well at the 70th edition of Miss World. The Venda beauty whose Miss World journey ended in the top 40 at San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Thursday morning, has the rest of the country rooting for her despite being eliminated early in the competition.

She dazzled in a gold drop shoulder Warrick Gautier gown with a train and crystal embellishments on the bodice. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shudufhadzo Musiḓa 🇿🇦 (@shudufhadzomusida) “Shudu’s shimmering blush golden gown was inspired by a mix of African precious metals as well as the Maga Flower, the national flower of Puerto Rico. It’s a strong, modern, powerful and glamorously feminine gown – just like her,” said Gautier. Musida’s journey has been beautiful to watch. Despite being doubted by some people who compared her to other Miss SA title winners, she stayed true to her vision against all odds.

