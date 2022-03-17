LOOK: Shudufhadzo Musida’s journey from Miss SA to the World

Former Miss South Africa (2020) Shudufhadzo Musida represented Mzansi well at the 70th edition of Miss World.
The Venda beauty whose Miss World journey ended in the top 40 at San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Thursday morning, has the rest of the country rooting for her despite being eliminated early in the competition.
She dazzled in a gold drop shoulder Warrick Gautier gown with a train and crystal embellishments on the bodice.
“Shudu’s shimmering blush golden gown was inspired by a mix of African precious metals as well as the Maga Flower, the national flower of Puerto Rico. It’s a strong, modern, powerful and glamorously feminine gown – just like her,” said Gautier.
Musida’s journey has been beautiful to watch. Despite being doubted by some people who compared her to other Miss SA title winners, she stayed true to her vision against all odds.
She entered the Miss South Africa competition in May 2020, and in June, she made it to the top 35.
On August 5 she was announced as one of the top 10 finalists and then in October, she was crowned Miss SA 2020, and began her homecoming tour to Limpopo, her birth province, in November.
In February 2021, she aired the first episode of Mindful Mondays, to help people who deal with mental health.
In June, she got her first magazine cover with Glamour, and in July, she was invited as one of the speakers at the UN Women Generation Equality Forum in Paris.
In the same month, she graduated with a BA Honours in International Relations from Wits.
In September 2022, she found her magic and launched a children’s book, “Shudu Finds Her Magic”.
Musida had her last walk as Miss SA in October.
The following month, she departed for Miss World, where “Mindful Mondays” won the Beauty With Purpose project in December.
She came back shortly after the event was postponed, and in January this year, she was announced as among the top 40 finalists and made her second departure on March 12 and walked the Miss World stage on March 17.
Despite not winning the title, South Africa is proud of her, and she is grateful to have represented her country so well.
“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank you, my beloved South Africa, for the unwavering support and love I have received from you throughout this journey! I felt it within my soul as I stepped out on stage! I cannot wait to take you along as I enter this new chapter of my life,” said Musida.