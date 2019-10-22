While you were recovering from the Monday blues, Jozi’s coolest kids were having the time of their lives at a secret location where Cruz Vintage Black Vodka hosted an exclusive, star-studded opening party to kick-off the 36th season of one of the most anticipated fashion gatherings of the year.
The SAFW opening party hosted the who’s who of the South African fashion, media, and entertainment worlds who walked the red carpet in stylish garb, giving us a glimpse of what to expect at SAFW which commences on Wednesday at Sandton City.
Cruz brand ambassador, AKA.