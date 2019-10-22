LOOK: Slay kings and queens at SAFW opening party









Nomoozlie, AKA, and Tshepi Vundla. Picture: Twitter. While you were recovering from the Monday blues, Jozi’s coolest kids were having the time of their lives at a secret location where Cruz Vintage Black Vodka hosted an exclusive, star-studded opening party to kick-off the 36th season of one of the most anticipated fashion gatherings of the year.

The SAFW opening party hosted the who’s who of the South African fashion, media, and entertainment worlds who walked the red carpet in stylish garb, giving us a glimpse of what to expect at SAFW which commences on Wednesday at Sandton City.

Cruz brand ambassador, AKA.





Gracing the red carpet was fashion blogger and influencer Tshepi Vundla who looked stunning in an orange one-shoulder dress.





Tshepi Vundla. Picture: Don Kat Seles.





Darling designer Gert Johan-Coetzee, who will be showcasing on Thursday night, looked dashing in black and green while the Modiselle sisters, Relilwe and Candice looked just as gorgeous.





Gert Johan-Coetzee.





Media personality Penny Lebyane was stunning in a red high slit dress while radio presenter, Relebogile Mabotja dazzled in an emerald green Tomi R gown.





The Modiselle sisters, Refilwe and Candice.





Musician, Aubrey Qwana looked super stylish in a green two-piece and iziqhaza (Zulu earplugs) while GQ best dressed, Gemaen Taylor pulled out his dapper gentleman strings.





Aubrey Qwana.





Guests were treated to a night of true luxury and high fashion, inspired by New York City, against the backdrop of Jozi’s skyline where they partied the night out with the vodka’s brand custodian AKA, while Dj PH shut it down with the hottest music.





SAFW AW 2020 starts on Wednesday, October 23. Tickets are available at Computicket. Visit www.safashionweek.co.za for more information.





Pictures by Simphiwe Mbokazi/ ANA unless stated otherwise.



