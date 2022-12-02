LOOK: Snoop Dogg and family feature in new Skims campaign

Snoop Dogg loves Skims’ “comfy outfits”. The 51-year-old rap star and his family feature in a new campaign for Kim Kardashian’s fashion brand, and Snoop has admitted to loving their outfits.

Story continues below Advertisement

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker – who has kids Cori, 23, Julian, 24, Cordell, 25, and Corde, 28 – said in a statement: “I feel so blessed that three generations of my family were able to come together for the Skims holiday campaign! It’s the first time we’ve been featured in a campaign all together and we all loved the super soft, comfy outfits.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

Snoop – whose real name is Calvin Broadus – has promised that his family will be wearing “matching Skims” over Christmas. He said: “The Broadus family will definitely be wearing matching Skims this holiday season!”

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) Kardashian, 42, launched her Skims brand in 2019. And the brunette beauty previously revealed that she’s always been focused on providing “comfort and glamour” to her customers.

Story continues below Advertisement

Speaking about her shapewear company, Kardashian explained: “I’m very minimal but practical.