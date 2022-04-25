LOOK: Some of our favourite Cotton Fest looks

This past weekend, cotton eaters partied for two days straight at the Cotton Festival in Joburg. It was kind of weird attending the festival without its founder, Riky Rick, but the show had to go on to honour his legacy. The musician died in February.

Story continues below Advertisment

In honour of his memory, family, friends, and fans made sure that his festival was a success. Riky was not only a musician, he was a fashionista of note who was vocal about his love for obsession. When he started Cotton Fest three years ago, he made it clear that attendees must show off their elite fashion sense. He was also on a mission to give young and upcoming artists a platform to showcase their talents.

“With the huge support and backing from artists from around the country, we are ready to kickstart the road back to normality in a positive way and get the Creator Economy going again. With the industry currently flipped on its head, Cotton Fest, together with exciting partners, hope to bring together the industry and celebrate the graduation of the first class from the University of Cotton Fest 2022,” said Riky before death. While we were intrigued by the dope performances from Musa Keys, Cassper Nyovest, Kamo Mphela, Uncle Vinny’s tribute, The Jagermeister band, to name a few, we could not ignore the fashion. Almost everyone who attended the festival interpreted fashion the best way they know how to and dressed accordingly: which is no limits.