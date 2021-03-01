LOOK: Somizi matches his D&G outfit with his Smeg kitchen appliances, taking the print-on-print trend to another level

South African celebrity Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung isn’t one to follow fashion trends, but to rather express his fiery personality with flamboyant and often outrageous outfits. Whether he’s on stage or chilling at home, his outfits will always have fans talking. You will either love them or hate them but they will certainly make an impression. On Sunday, the IdolsSA judge sent out a Twitter greeting to his fans, wishing them a “Devine&Gorgeous” day. Have yourselves a DEVINE &GORGEOUS DAY pic.twitter.com/aPgnSIufiv — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) February 28, 2021 While many of his fans appreciated the sweet message, others were more focused on his outfit. As always, the media personality, who recently launched his #BathuXSomizi sneaker range, is seen wearing yet another one of his dramatic outfits. This time, he coordinated his outfit with his kitchen appliances.

On his Instagram page, he posted the same image with a different caption saying: “Happy Sunday.........two words to describe me today....DARING & GIVING........D&G.”

This, of course, refers to his head-to-toe (yes, including the shoes) Dolce & Gabbana outfit and the Dolce & Gabbana Smeg range surrounding him.

With him and his kitchen appliances all dressed by the same designer, fans where quick to respond to his posts.

There were followers who couldn’t resist commenting about him purposely flashing his wealth with completely OTT display of the outrageously priced appliances while others took a jab at his bold and just as outrageously priced outfit.

Personally, I think matching your outfit to your appliances is taking the print-on-print trend way too far.