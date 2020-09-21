LOOK: Somizi's outfit steals the show on ’Idols SA’

Choreographer and presenter Somizi Mhlongo- Motaung was the talk of the town this past weekend. From trending on social media following his interview with Newsroom Africa, in which he denied allegations that he stole the idea for his TV show, “Dinner At Somizi’s”, to donning an extravagant outfit for "Idols SA". As one of the judges of the music show, Somizi never misses a chance to show off his glittery fashion sense. In Sunday night’s episode he wore yellow bell-bottoms with a tight gold, long-sleeved shirt, pairing it with a yellow multi-layered cape. In response to the lockdown regulations, he put on a glittery face shield. The outfit was designed by Dressed by Voch and Goch, one of the 10 student designers that Somizi selected from the hundreds who submitted their sketches.

In other news, Somizi made headlines last week after claims that he had used an idea pitched to him by Hastings Moeng several years ago surfaced.

In response to the allegations, he said: “ I only spoke to him once, and I think it was even 2013, not 2014. He told me that he wants us to do a cooking show, ‘Dinner With Somizi’ or something like that. But I’ve never seen any documents, so it came as a shock that he sent me emails – which I don’t dispute, but I’ve never opened the document or read an email.

“And anyone who knows me will tell you that I’m not an email person. I started having an email again probably two months ago, after like five years of not having emails. I’ve got a management team that deals with anything that has to do with emails. So if he says he sent it to my personal email, I never opened it.”

Despite the allegations, DStv will continue to air "Dinner At Somizi's".