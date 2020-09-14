Look: Steve Harvey does a wardrobe makeover
There is something catchy about men with style. By style, we are not talking about those who wear only expensive brands and call it to drip. We mean the ones who know how to match their colours and pick statement pieces that complement one another.
This week, we take a look at Steve Harvey’s wardrobe, of which Elly Karamoh is in charge. Karamoh is Harvey’s stylist from Paris, and we love the picks he has for the American comedian.
Lately, the TV host has taken a break from suits and ties, in favour of wearing steezy pants and jackets .
It is because he has a new talk show called Steve On Watch which required him to try out a different look.
Explaining Harvey’s revamped look, Karamoh said: “The less you do, the bigger impact. For Mr Harvey’s new talk show Steve On Watch, we gave the suit and ties a little break and went for a more inviting, yet very fashion-forward style direction (as I would say straight off the runway).
’’Looks from Bottega Veneta, Tom Ford, Louis Vuitton, and many more fashion houses. We wanted the viewers at home to feel closer to Mr.Harvey.
’’As the new set is much more intimate, this new daring-style approach gives the viewers a closer look at Mr Harvey’s new style evolution. It's so perfect and fitting for this new digital platform. The new show airs this Monday, September 14.”
Harvey has been teasing his followers a glimpse of the new look in Instagram. These are some of our favourite outfits.