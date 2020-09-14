Look: Steve Harvey does a wardrobe makeover

There is something catchy about men with style. By style, we are not talking about those who wear only expensive brands and call it to drip. We mean the ones who know how to match their colours and pick statement pieces that complement one another.

This week, we take a look at Steve Harvey’s wardrobe, of which Elly Karamoh is in charge. Karamoh is Harvey’s stylist from Paris, and we love the picks he has for the American comedian.

Lately, the TV host has taken a break from suits and ties, in favour of wearing steezy pants and jackets .

It is because he has a new talk show called Steve On Watch which required him to try out a different look.

Explaining Harvey’s revamped look, Karamoh said: “The less you do, the bigger impact. For Mr Harvey’s new talk show Steve On Watch, we gave the suit and ties a little break and went for a more inviting, yet very fashion-forward style direction (as I would say straight off the runway).