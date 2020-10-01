LOOK: Stormi Webster gets R200K bag for first day of homeschool

Being born with a silver spoon in your mouth has its perks. Stormi is proof of this. The two-year- old daughter of model Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott looked so cute on the first day of her homeschooling. She wore black shorts, black T-shirt and Air Jordan takkies but it was her backpack that caught the most attention. Taking to Instagram, Jenner showed off her daughter’s adorable pink Hermes Togo Kelly Ado Backpack worth $12 000 (R200 000). View this post on Instagram first day of schooooool 🖤📝 A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on Sep 30, 2020 at 12:29pm PDT Twitter users commented on Stormi’s bags and these are some of the hilarious reaction.

“First day of homeschool and stormi got her Kelly backpack on, I hate being poor,” said @jflowers_96.

“I know Kylie did not send Stormi in a fu*king Birkin backpack 😒😒😒 Lmfao my hating ass,” commented @joanna13_.

Some even mentioned that Stormi’s bag could pay off their loans.

“Stormi’s backpack alone could probably help me pay off some loans,” said @OhhhEmely.

However, it’s not the only designer bag that Stormi owns. She also has a Louis Vuitton Weekender bag that she received from her aunt, Khloe Kardashian. That bag retails at $2 000.

Also, Cardi’s daughter, Kulture, has a collection of designers handbags. For her second birthday, she received a Birkin bag from her rapper father, Offset. The luxury Hermes purse retails from $8 000.

Kulture also has a collection of luxury jewellery that consists of gold watches, chains, and bracelets with diamond finishes.