LOOK: Thando Thabethe pays tribute to herself on 30th birthday

You did it!! I don’t applaud you as often as I should, but you’ve climbed the highest hills, arrived at the most unprepared moments, like you were always ready. pic.twitter.com/Bc3rUl7uhh

Furthermore, she said: " As you enter a new decade, I dare you to continue to make them and all those who love you proud, I dare you to have them not believe that you are theirs, and that THEY DID THAT!!! I dare you to keep your feet on the ground, but continue to soar towards your wildest dreams."

As you enter a new decade, I dare you to continue to make them and all those who love you proud, I dare you to have them not believe that you are theirs, and that THEY DID THAT!!! I dare you to keep your feet on the ground, but continue to soar towards your wildest dreams, pic.twitter.com/SYGFI9mcWA — Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) June 17, 2020

To celebrate with her, we take a look at some of her hottest fashion moments.





The Black Matter





A t the David Tlale X Avon launch in February, the radio personality dripped in a David Tlale black number, completing the look with a blonde ponytail.

The David Tlale signature, all black.





Snow White





Somizi and Mohale's white wedding. Dripping in Orapeleng Modutle. Thabethe looked ravishing in an Orapeleng Modutle white dress with a dramatic bow when she attended





Lady in Red





Whoever inverted the colour red had Thando in mind because she sure knows how to rock it.





Biji - La Maison de Couture at the Ciroc launch. Thando Thabethe rocking all red. We've seen her wearing all red several times and she killed it in a dress by





Pictures: Instagram