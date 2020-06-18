LOOK: Thando Thabethe pays tribute to herself on 30th birthday
South African actress and entrepreneur, Thando Thabethe celebrated her 30th birthday on Thursday.
The "Housekeepers" star was born on June 18, 1990 and commemorated her dirty thirties by reminiscing on her past.
She took to Twitter to write a thread about how far she's come.
You did it!! I don’t applaud you as often as I should, but you’ve climbed the highest hills, arrived at the most unprepared moments, like you were always ready. pic.twitter.com/Bc3rUl7uhh— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) June 17, 2020
Furthermore, she said: "As you enter a new decade, I dare you to continue to make them and all those who love you proud, I dare you to have them not believe that you are theirs, and that THEY DID THAT!!! I dare you to keep your feet on the ground, but continue to soar towards your wildest dreams."
As you enter a new decade, I dare you to continue to make them and all those who love you proud, I dare you to have them not believe that you are theirs, and that THEY DID THAT!!! I dare you to keep your feet on the ground, but continue to soar towards your wildest dreams, pic.twitter.com/SYGFI9mcWA— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) June 17, 2020
To celebrate with her, we take a look at some of her hottest fashion moments.
The Black Matter
A t the David Tlale X Avon launch in February, the radio personality dripped in a David Tlale black number, completing the look with a blonde ponytail.
The David Tlale signature, all black.
Snow White
Thabethe looked ravishing in an Orapeleng Modutle white dress with a dramatic bow when she attended Somizi and Mohale's white wedding. Dripping in Orapeleng Modutle.
Lady in Red
Whoever inverted the colour red had Thando in mind because she sure knows how to rock it.
We've seen her wearing all red several times and she killed it in a dress by Biji - La Maison de Couture at the Ciroc launch. Thando Thabethe rocking all red.
Pictures: Instagram