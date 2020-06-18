LifestyleStyle & BeautyFashion
Thando Thabethe. Picture: Instagram
Thando Thabethe. Picture: Instagram

LOOK: Thando Thabethe pays tribute to herself on 30th birthday

By Thobile Mazibuko Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

South African actress and entrepreneur, Thando Thabethe celebrated her 30th birthday on Thursday. 

The "Housekeepers" star was born on June 18, 1990 and commemorated her dirty thirties by reminiscing on her past. 

She took to Twitter to write a thread about how far she's come. 

Furthermore, she said: "As you enter a new decade, I dare you to continue to make them and all those who love you proud, I dare you to have them not believe that you are theirs, and that THEY DID THAT!!! I dare you to keep your feet on the ground, but continue to soar towards your wildest dreams."

To celebrate with her, we take a look at some of her hottest fashion moments. 

The Black Matter

A t the David Tlale X Avon launch in February, the radio personality dripped in a David Tlale black number, completing the look with a blonde ponytail. 
The David Tlale signature, all black. 

Snow White

Thabethe looked ravishing in an Orapeleng Modutle white dress with a dramatic bow when she attended  Somizi and Mohale's white wedding. 
Dripping in Orapeleng Modutle. 

Lady in Red

Whoever inverted the colour red had Thando in mind because she sure knows how to rock it. 

We've seen her wearing all red several times and she killed it in a dress by  Biji - La Maison de Couture at the Ciroc launch.
Thando Thabethe rocking all red. 

Pictures: Instagram

Share this article:

Related Articles