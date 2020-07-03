LifestyleStyle & BeautyFashion
Somizi Mhlongo was undeniably one of the best dressed at the VDJ 2019. Picture: Instagram/@somizi.
LOOK: The best costumes from previous Vodacom Durban July events

If it wasn't for the coronavirus, all roads would be leading to eThekwini for South Africa's most anticipated horse racing event, the Vodacom Durban July. 

Under the theme "Butterflies", this year's VDJ was supposed to take place on July 4 at Greyville Racecourse. 

The organisers have since pushed the event to the 25th of this month and like many others, it will be a virtual one. 

To remind you of a spectacular weekend that could have been, we take a look at some of them best costumes from the previous VDJ. 

Linda Mtoba

We shall never forget when Bean's mother rocked up in a McCarthy Wolff leopard print number from head to toe. 


Sarah Langa

She was dripping in an all-white three piece suit by Orapeleng Modutle. 


Cassper Nyovest

The rapper sure looked dapper in a green shawl lapel suit. 


Somizi Mhlongo

The TV personality stole the show in a green suit with a huge rose and dramatic train. 


Lamiez Holworthy

The tattooed DJ looked stylish in a siSwati boobtube blue dress. 


Boity Thulo

Let's not forget Boity's showstopper purple dress by Orapeleng Modutle. 


Here's more of the best VDJ looks:


