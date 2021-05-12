LOOK: The best dressed at the Brits Awards

On Tuesday, world-famous musicians attended the 2021 Brit Awards held at The O2 in London.

The Brits are an award ceremony that honours and celebrates the best in British and international music.

The Brits, hosted by Jack Whitehall, saw international celebrities walk the red carpet in style.

Taylor Swift, who won the Global Icon award, made her first public appearance since the Grammy’s in March. She wore a sparkling two-piece cropped top and a long high-waist skirt by Miu Miu. She completed the look with red lipstick and her signature fringe.

In her acceptance speech, the Trouble hitmaker honoured the new generation of musicians being celebrated at the ceremony.

She said: “If you’re being met with resistance, that probably means that you’re doing something new. If you experience turbulence and pressure, that probably means you’re rising. And there might be times when you put your whole heart and soul into something, and it’s met with cynicism or scepticism. You can’t let that crush you. You have to let that fuel you.”

Harry Styles, who won the Best British Single award for Watermelon Sugar, was dripping in Gucci. He wore a Gucci Aria wool and silk jacket and pants with macro-framed sequence print, completing the look with a brown leather bag with a bamboo handle.

Music group Little Mix looked adorable in white as they made their debut as a trio after Jesy Nelson left the group in November last year.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards, who appeared alongside Jade Thirwall, showed off their baby bumps as they are expecting with their respective partners.

Pinnock announced her pregnancy on May 4 through an Instagram post, while Edwards announced hers a day before the award ceremony.

Here’s more of our best dressed: