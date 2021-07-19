LOOK: The best fashion lewks at Cannes 2021

Cannes Film Festival 2021 has come to an end, and while stars made their way to witness the best filmmakers, they made sure to look the part. The red carpet was full of A-listers who put their best foot forward.

The talk of the town was Julie Ducournau, who won Palme d'Or for her film, Titane. Ducournau is the second woman to receive the award and the first female to win it alone. "There is so much beauty and emotion to be found in what cannot be pigeonholed. Thank you to the jury for calling for more diversity in our film experiences and our lives. And thank you to the jury for letting the monsters in,” she said after Sharon Stone and Spike Lee presented her with an award.

And while we were intrigued by the films, we were also fascinated by the fashion worn by the attendees. These are some of the best dressed at the 74th Cannes. Leonie Hanne

The fashion influencer has been serving looks since the festival started. On the last night of the festival she was dripping in gold. She wore a gold sequined tulle gown from the Ritual of the Spring Moon, the Hobeika Spring 21 Couture collection. Amelie Zilber The influencer dazzled in printed lurex, featuring thin crossed straps gown from the Zuhair Murad Spring 2020 Collection.

The Serbian actress and model wore a white custom-made dress by Ines Atelier. Lara Leito While attending the amfAR gala, the model rocked a red fitted dress with asymmetrical collar and one-sided floor-sweeping cape sleeve gown from the Zuhair Murad Spring 2020 collection.