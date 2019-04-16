Tifanny Young. Picture: Twitter.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, one of the biggest festivals in the world is currently taking place in Empire Polo Club in Indio, California and we’re loving the bohemian fashion that accompanies it.



Held across two weekends every April, this festival which started in 1999 has become a fashion hub for bohemian style, features art installations, live performances from artists across the world and stars who just want to have a good time.





With five stages at the festival; the Coachella Stage, Outdoor Theater, Gobi Tent, Mojave Tent, and the Sahara Tent attendees are guaranteed a time of their lives especially because just like Oppikoppi, you live on the premises.









Our very own blue-coloured girl Moonchild Sanelly was one of the performers and she killed it. Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande were unlucky to have technical difficulties during their performance but they outfits were to die for.









Here are some of the best dressed at Coachella.









Coachella started on April 12 and lasts until April 21.