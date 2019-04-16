So much love for her and hearing that she killed it @ Coachella fills me with pride! Well done! Moon 🅰️❤️— Andile Ncube (@AndileNcube) April 16, 2019
Here is a reason to be proud to be African and inspired, no she didn’t perform drunk, or thinking abut her divorce or money problems! She just killed it. pic.twitter.com/mlebhi5xri
.@ArianaGrande brought out Nicki as a surprise guest during her #Coachella set! pic.twitter.com/aosAHRUN2F— Nicki Minaj News (@NickiDaily) April 15, 2019
.@ArianaGrande brought out Nicki as a surprise guest during her #Coachella set! pic.twitter.com/aosAHRUN2F— Nicki Minaj News (@NickiDaily) April 15, 2019
.@ArianaGrande brought out Nicki as a surprise guest during her #Coachella set! pic.twitter.com/aosAHRUN2F— Nicki Minaj News (@NickiDaily) April 15, 2019