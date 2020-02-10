LOOK: The bold and beautiful looks at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party









Billy Porter's outfit change at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) After the party is the after party! The annual Vanity Fair Oscars after-party is where celebs let their hair down after the formalities of the awards ceremony. It's the party where you often see celebs who don't make it onto the Oscar awards guest list. And it's another chance for those who did attend to change into outfits that are often more outrageous than their Oscar gowns. As much as I always look forward to seeing who wears what to the Oscars, the Vanity Fair party is where it's at - where celebs really show up!

Thank goodness for that because this year's Oscars red carpet was rather disappointing.

Too many same ol' same olds and not enough WOWs.

Here are a some of celebs who changed things up for the after-party:

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Charlize Theron. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Billy Porter. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Billie Eilish. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Scarlett Johansson, left, and Colin Jost. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Mindy Kaling. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Then there were the celebs we didn't see at the Oscars:

Winnie Harlow. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kylie Jenner. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kim Kardashian. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Candice Swanepoe arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Ciara. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Camila Mendes. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Diane Kruger. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

There's always a few who will expose more than needed:

Joan Smalls. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Emily Ratajkowski. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Even the boys showed up:

Russell Wilson arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Odell Beckham Jr.. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Rami Malek. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kanye West. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Wiz Khalifa. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Dylan McDermott. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)



