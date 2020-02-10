After the party is the after party!
The annual Vanity Fair Oscars after-party is where celebs let their hair down after the formalities of the awards ceremony.
It's the party where you often see celebs who don't make it onto the Oscar awards guest list.
And it's another chance for those who did attend to change into outfits that are often more outrageous than their Oscar gowns.
As much as I always look forward to seeing who wears what to the Oscars, the Vanity Fair party is where it's at - where celebs really show up!