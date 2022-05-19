LOOK: The most talked about looks at Day 2 of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most important events in the film and fashion industry. It’s an annual celebration of film that seems thousands descend on the South of France for two weeks of film, fashion, frolicking and fun. This year’s festival marks the 75th edition and stars are expected to impress with their films and their fashion. There hasn’t yet been a hit at this year’s Cannes (unless you count Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” which had a 5-minute standing ovation), and the fashion has also not been too grand.

Here are the looks that had many talking on the second day of the festival. Eva Longoria Eva Longoria at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on Wednesday. Picture: Eric Gaillard REUTERS Cristina Ottaviano and Eva Longoria made magic on the second night of the festival with this disco-ball dress. It’s perfect for Cannes, while also still elegant enough to be appropriate for the red carpet. The bustier gown was elevated by her draping the straps. It flatters her and is a marked improvement from the opening night.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aishwarya Rai disappointed with this custom-made outfit at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. Picture: Stephane Mahe REUTERS For her much-anticipated return to the Croisette, Aishwarya disappointed, thanks to this gown by Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda brand. The custom-made garment, was a mess. The design looked so much better than the execution. Aishwarya is regarded by many as the Queen of Cannes, but with this dress, that title is no longer hers. Katherine Langford

The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Top Gun: Maverick" Out of Competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 18, 2022. Katherine Langford poses. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier The Australian actress, who made her name with the Netflix series, “13 Reasons Why”, is stepping into the big leagues and doing her duties as a L’Oreal spokesmodel very well. For her second outing at Cannes, she wore Valentino’s pink collection and chose to make it her own by amplifying the sexiness of the shirt dress. Jennifer Connelly The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Top Gun: Maverick" Out of Competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 18, 2022. Cast member Jennifer Connelly poses. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier It’s not surprising to anyone that Jennifer Connelly wore Louis Vuitton to the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” at the Cannes Film Festival. She is one of the brand ambassadors, and also has a long-standing friendship with the designer, Nicolas Ghesquiere. In a sea of frothy gowns, she opted for a gun-metal grey jacquard gown with metallic silver threads, befitting the theme of the film. Even though it did look more winter appropriate, it was still one of the best looks of the day.

Viola Davis The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Top Gun: Maverick" Out of Competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 18, 2022. Viola Davis poses. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier The Oscar winning actress is in Cannes to be honoured with the 2022 Women In Motion Award by Kering and Festival de Cannes. She fittingly wore custom Alexander McQueen designed by Sarah Burton. The gown featured a ruffled off-the-shoulder neckline, that added a bit of sensuality to the dress. Plus the yellow tone popped beautifully against her skin. Elle Fanning

