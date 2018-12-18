Converse released a new sneaker collection, Converse x MadeMe- a Western Fantasy for Rebels and Outlaw Girls.



Drawing inspiration from vintage Western styles, the Converse by MadeMe is a fresh sneaker with sporty basics, a Western feel whilst embodying urban sportswear with a country twist.





All swaggy in the new Converse x Made me.





Think rodeo girls, urban cowboys, and classic '90s colours. Created for ravers, protesters and all-around rebel girl outlaws, the One Star Platform is back in pretty tones of pink and tan with touches of suede.





The stylish Converse x Made me.





The two renditions of the One Star platform in this collection features classic Converse x MadeMe feels with the Western edge. On the detailing, you’ll find a sheriff star stitch outline around the one-star logo, a collar overlay inspired by the western yoke on a standard western shirt, and to tie everything together you’ll receive two spare printed laces.





Dripping in Converse x Made me.





Converse X MadeMe dropped on December 8 at Converse Sandton City, Gateway, and Shelflife.



