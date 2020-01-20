The countdown for The Sun Met 2020 has began.





The Sun Met also consists of visionaries who are in the creative space.





Black Coffee, Euphonik, Da Capo, Trevor Stuurman, Palesa Mokubung, Holly Rey, Courtnaé Paul, Imprint ZA, Masa Mara, and Basel Grey will bring fashion and music to life as the official visionaries of the event.

There's just over 2 weeks left before the Sun Met 2020.



See how Visual Artist @trevor_stuurman illustrated the theme for The Sun Met 2020, African Luxury: Visionaries.

The visionaries who are in the fashion industry have put together a few looks that will help you interpret the theme better.





Imprint ZA





Here's some #SunMet 2020 fashion inspos by @Imprint_ZA.



12 days to go! Mantsho by Palesa Mokubung

MEET THE FACES OF THE #SunMet 2020



.@bonang_m @zozitunzi



Trevor Stuurman Our stories are the ladders that make it easier for us to touch the sky. Higher and higher we go!

The Sun Met takes place on February 1 st at the Kenilworth Racecourse. General access tickets are available to purchase at R200. For ticketing information please visit www.ticketpros.co.za. Hospitality packages available from R2 000 ex vat per person. For more information on hospitality packages, please visit: https://www.circa.co.za/event/the-sun-met-2020/



This year's theme is African Luxury: Visionaries and the faces of the campaign are media mogul, Bonang Matheba and Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi.