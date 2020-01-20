Imprint ZA. Picture: Akhona Lunika
The countdown for The Sun Met 2020 has began. 

This year's theme is African Luxury: Visionaries and the faces of the campaign are media mogul, Bonang Matheba and Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi. 

The Sun Met also consists of visionaries who are in the creative space. 

Black Coffee, Euphonik, Da Capo, Trevor Stuurman, Palesa Mokubung, Holly Rey, Courtnaé Paul, Imprint ZA, Masa Mara, and Basel Grey will bring fashion and music to life as the official visionaries of the event.

The visionaries who are in the fashion industry have put together a few looks that will help you interpret the theme better. 

Imprint ZA