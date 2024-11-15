LOOK: The top national costumes from the 73rd Miss Universe pageant

The 73rd Miss Universe pageant is underway in Mexico and, on Thursday night, November 14, contestants walked the ramp for the first time at the preliminary rounds. The beauty queens from all over the world showcased national costumes to formally introduce themselves to the global audience.

Unfortunately, due to health concerns, South Africa’s Mia Le Roux had to pull out of the competition. However, there are still African girls in the competition who brought out the heat and showcased stunning national costumes. Below are our top three national costumes at the 73rd Miss Universe.

Zimbabwe Representing Zimbabwe is Sakhile Zie Dube, who looked regal in her “Soaring Eagle” costume. “The ‘Soaring Eagle’ is a representation of the majesty and heritage of the nation, woven with deep symbolism and artistry. It is a story of Zimbabwe’s proud identity, its natural wonders, and its deep cultural roots.

“The eagle, a symbol of grace, strength, and vision, represents the majesty of Zimbabwe in this costume,” read a statement from Miss Universe Zimbabwe. “The outstretched wings symbolize Zimbabwe’s enduring strength and its aspirations to rise above challenges and soar to new heights. The colourful wings of the costume evoke the vivid rainbow that arches over the falls, a reminder of Zimbabwe’s natural beauty and the unyielding connection between the nation and its land. “Just as the rainbow forms a bridge between sky and earth, this costume symbolizes the connection between Zimbabwe’s past and future, its rich cultural heritage and its soaring modern aspirations.”

Miss Universe Zimbabwe Sakhile Zie Dube in her ‘Soaring Eagle’ costume. Picture: Instagram. Nigeria Raising the Nigerian flag is Chidimma Adetshina, whose national costume “Njikoka Piece” is a celebration of the diverse cultures of Nigeria and Africa. “Crafted with over 10,000 coral pearls, cowrie shells, stones, feathers, and raffia—each element honours the traditions and spirit of the people,” read a statement from Miss Universe Nigeria.

“The ‘Njikoka’ costume draws inspiration from Nigeria’s identity as a melting pot of sincere diversity embracing all people, no matter who they are. “It is a powerful representation of a woman who unites through beauty, strength, and empowerment. As a beacon of African royalty, she stands as an icon of unity, reminding the world that strength is stronger when united.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISS UNIVERSE NIGERIA (@missuniverseng) Philippines Titled “Hiraya,” the costume adorned by Chelsea Manalo symbolises the deep historical connection between the Philippines and Mexico, reflecting their shared belief on how to maximise faith to guide you through life challenges. “It represents the Christianisation of the Philippines through the Galleon trade, including religious icons like Our Lady of Antipolo, brought from Mexico in the 16th century,” read a statement from Miss Universe Philippines.