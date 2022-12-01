LOOK: The Zulu brothers show off their modelling skills

They may be the toughest who would do anything to protect their family, but the Zulu brothers are more than taxi kingpins. Their soft side includes being models, and such was evident when Mondli Makhoba walked the runway at AFI Fashion Week Joburg.

African streetwear brand Butan has partnered with Castle Milk Stout to launch a capsule collection. The collaboration is part of the ‘Don’t Fear Black, Savour It’ campaign - a celebration of richness, boldness, smoothness, taste, and culture without limits. In this campaign, the brands worked with ‘The Wife’s most loved cast, The Zulu Brothers, who are known for their rich cultural beliefs.

Wiseman Mncube (Mqhele), Kwenzokuhle Ngcobo (Qhawe), Thulane Shange (Mqodi), Sipho Ndlovu (Sambulo) and Mondli Makhoba (Nkosasa) star in the campaign. They look dapper in the all-black range created by Butan. Ngcobo says working on this campaign is a blessing because he gets to delve more into his Black culture and traditions.

“I feel connected to my roots, which I hold dear and never want to lose. “This opportunity to speak on ‘Don’t Fear Black – Savour It’ has allowed me to express myself how I’ve always wanted, to project and echo that being black takes nothing away from who you are and what you can achieve. “Blackness isn’t bad, and through this campaign, we get to celebrate it.”

