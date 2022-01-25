LOOK: Thebe Magugu hangs out with Kanye West at Schiaparelli fashion show
Thebe Magugu is a gone boy.
The multi-award-winning designer who won the LVHM Prize 2019 is not just a success but has been embraced by fashion’s most powerful people.
The Ipopeng-born designer known for telling his childhood memories through his designs was rubbing shoulders with musician and fashion enthusiast Kanye West at the Schiaparelli show in Paris Fashion Week on Monday.
With @kanyewest at Schiaparelli 🤍 pic.twitter.com/aa4PK9phDm— THEBE MAGUGU (@_ThebeMagugu_) January 24, 2022
While others claimed that the man who was with Magugu could’ve been anyone because he wore a mask, it truly showed how jealous people can be.
Sometimes we don’t want to see one of our own win. And if they do, there are certain limitations as to how far they could go. And should they exceed those expectations, then jealously kicks in.
But the truth is that whether or not you like Magugu, he’s on an international level now and the celebrities that you could only dream of are now in his circle.
I mean, he is very good friends with Daniel Roseberry, the creative director of Schiaparelli. It is no surprise that he was the VIP guest at the show, alongside Kanye West.
Also, let’s not forget that this is the designer who dresses international stars.
The likes of Kylie Jenner, Corinne Bailey Rae, and Michaela Coel, among others, are fond of his brand.
And recently, Johnny Venus also joined the Thebe Magugu gang when he wore the various Thebe Magugu garments from the “DOUBLETHINK” SS22 Menswear Collection for his performance at Carnegie Hall in New York.