LOOK: Thebe Magugu hangs out with Kanye West at Schiaparelli fashion show

The multi-award-winning designer who won the LVHM Prize 2019 is not just a success but has been embraced by fashion’s most powerful people.

The Ipopeng-born designer known for telling his childhood memories through his designs was rubbing shoulders with musician and fashion enthusiast Kanye West at the Schiaparelli show in Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

While others claimed that the man who was with Magugu could’ve been anyone because he wore a mask, it truly showed how jealous people can be.

Sometimes we don’t want to see one of our own win. And if they do, there are certain limitations as to how far they could go. And should they exceed those expectations, then jealously kicks in.