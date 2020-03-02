LOOK: Thebe Magugu pays homage to SA at Paris Fashion Week
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday, we launched our project “Ipopeng Ext.” at Palais De Tokyo during Paris Fashion Week. This project, which takes its name from the township I was born in, is a look at the incredible people and places who inspire the work I do. Ipopeng’s histories and people remain unwritten and overlooked. The disavowal of everyday township lives, of powerful personal stories and of extraordinary achievements reflects this ongoing dismissal both in South Africa and the world. This makes IPOPENG EXT. urgent, substantial and deeply political. The fashioned photographs script the stories of the landscape, the people, their faces, experiences and lives lived, and the faith and community that holds them together. Shot by @kristinleemoolman , Styled by @ibkamara , with words from Dr. Erica De Greef. Thank you to all the incredible people who mobilised and got involved with the project and a special thank you to South African Tourism, who made it all possible. @orlioh @lampost.production @tatendachidora @commission.studio @meetsouthafrica @carelcombrinck @bonaveriitaly @thereal.annah @ashleykarah @activebrian @jodie_ennik @verisium Earrings by the incredible @githancoopoo @lahssan #pfw
A post shared by Thebe Magugu (@thebemagugu) on
@_ThebeMagugu_ is the 1st African designer to win the highly coveted LVMH prize. His debut at Paris Fashion Week pays homage to his home country South Africa. The level of consciousness he brings to his artistry is most inspiring and distinguishes him from his contemporaries. pic.twitter.com/YClA2W3e9c— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 28, 2020
What did Thebe Magugu just do in Paris?— Vatiswa Ndara stan account (@thobekambane) February 26, 2020
Wow ❤️🙆🏾♀️ pic.twitter.com/spF5FGb5IG
In other news, whilst at Paris, Magugu attended Kanye's Sunday Service and we're jelly.
Thank you @kanyewest for an incredible Sunday Service this morning - feeling lifted and inspired, May you all have a Blessed Sunday as well!— THEBE MAGUGU (@_ThebeMagugu_) March 1, 2020Source-Vougue Business