Thebe Magugu's work. Picture: Instagram.
Thebe Magugu's work. Picture: Instagram.

LOOK: Thebe Magugu pays homage to SA at Paris Fashion Week

By Thobile Mazibuko Time of article published Mar 2, 2020

South African designer Thebe Magugu is making waves on the international stage. 

The contemporary designer caused a fashion frenzy on the streets of France during his Paris Fashion Week presentation which recently took place at the Palais de Tokyo. 

The City of Light hosted the world's renowned designers to present their Autumn/Winter 2020/21 collections but it was Thebe Magugu, the winner of the LVMH Prize who stood out the most on the Presentations category. 

His collection, "Anthro 1" pays homage to South Africa as it reminisces the life he lived while growing up in a small township called Ipopeng in Kimberly. 

Yesterday, we launched our project “Ipopeng Ext.” at Palais De Tokyo during Paris Fashion Week. This project, which takes its name from the township I was born in, is a look at the incredible people and places who inspire the work I do. Ipopeng’s histories and people remain unwritten and overlooked. The disavowal of everyday township lives, of powerful personal stories and of extraordinary achievements reflects this ongoing dismissal both in South Africa and the world. This makes IPOPENG EXT. urgent, substantial and deeply political. The fashioned photographs script the stories of the landscape, the people, their faces, experiences and lives lived, and the faith and community that holds them together. Shot by @kristinleemoolman , Styled by @ibkamara , with words from Dr. Erica De Greef. Thank you to all the incredible people who mobilised and got involved with the project and a special thank you to South African Tourism, who made it all possible. @orlioh @lampost.production @tatendachidora @commission.studio @meetsouthafrica @carelcombrinck @bonaveriitaly @thereal.annah @ashleykarah @activebrian @jodie_ennik @verisium Earrings by the incredible @githancoopoo @lahssan #pfw

Speaking to Vogue Business, Magugu said all he did was create one project using  art and fashion design. 

“I love working across disciplines,” Magugu said, standing in a theatre in the bowels of the Palais de Tokyo contemporary art museum surrounded by his tailored fashion collection and the stark photographs, which depict the heritage and ethos behind his work. “I see it as one project.”

Anthro was well received by the people, including President Cyril Ramaphosa who gave a nod to Magugu for his hard work. 

@_ThebeMagugu_ is the 1st African designer to win the highly coveted LVMH prize. His debut at Paris Fashion Week pays homage to his home country South Africa. The level of consciousness he brings to his artistry is most inspiring and distinguishes him from his contemporaries. pic.twitter.com/YClA2W3e9c

— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 28, 2020

In other news, whilst at Paris, Magugu attended Kanye's Sunday Service and we're jelly. 

Thank you @kanyewest for an incredible Sunday Service this morning - feeling lifted and inspired, May you all have a Blessed Sunday as well!

— THEBE MAGUGU (@_ThebeMagugu_) March 1, 2020
Source-Vougue Business

