LOOK: Thebe Magugu pays homage to SA at Paris Fashion Week

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

South African designer Thebe Magugu is making waves on the international stage.

The contemporary designer caused a fashion frenzy on the streets of France during his Paris Fashion Week presentation which recently took place at the Palais de Tokyo.

The contemporary designer caused a fashion frenzy on the streets of France during his Paris Fashion Week presentation which recently took place at the

The City of Light hosted the world's renowned designers to present their Autumn/Winter 2020/21 collections but it was Thebe Magugu, the winner of the LVMH Prize who stood out the most on the Presentations category.





His collection, "Anthro 1" pays homage to South Africa as it reminisces the life he lived while growing up in a small township called Ipopeng in Kimberly.









Speaking to Vogue Business, Magugu said all he did was create one project using art and fashion design.





“I love working across disciplines,” Magugu said, standing in a theatre in the bowels of the Palais de Tokyo contemporary art museum surrounded by his tailored fashion collection and the stark photographs, which depict the heritage and ethos behind his work. “I see it as one project.”





Anthro was well received by the people, including President Cyril Ramaphosa who gave a nod to Magugu for his hard work.



