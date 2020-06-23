LOOK: Thebe Magugu uses fashion to tell his story

Multi-award winning designer, Thebe Magugu tells his life story through fashion.



Magugu is the founder of Thebe Magugu, a contemporary South African womenswear fashion label. He launched the brand in 2016 after studying fashion design, photography and media at the LISOF School of Fashion in Johannesburg.



In his latest collection, “Anthro 1” AW20, Magugu shares insight into his life in Ipopeng, Kimberly, where he spent much time in his aunt’s house. He pays homage to his aunt by photographing her corrugated roof and prints it onto a blade-shaped pleated skirt and blouse set.

The Thebe Magugu blade-shaped pleated skirt and blouse set in a Moss Crepe. Picture: Kristin-Lee Moolman. He also commemorated his late grandmother, Matiego Magugu, the lady who taught him about the women of the Black Sash.





Magugu's grandmother passed away September 27, 2009. To pay tribute, Magugu created a knife pleat skirt with a picture of his grandmother, who always wanted to go to Paris Fashion Week with him.



“Tribute to my grandmother, Matiego Magugu. Before she passed, we would always watch FTV together, and I promised her I'd take her to Paris for Fashion Week. In this way, she did," Magugu said.