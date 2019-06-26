Dripping in all-black, Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram.

A black outfit makes a powerful statement in the world of fashionistas.



We’ve seen SA's darling designer David Tlale, who always wear black clothes, that an all-black outfit makes one look virtuous. These are some of the other celebs who rock all black like no other.





Blue Mbobo





For last year’s Halloween, model and reality TV star Blue Mbombo channeled Beyonce’s 2018 Grammy Awards outfit and she killed it!









Nomzamo Mbatha





At her recent visit in Los Angeles, Nomzamo Mbatha wore a pegged black dress, paired with red sole black heels and she looked stunning.









Bonang Matheba





Queen B is like Rihanna, she looks good in everything she wears.









Ayanda Thabethe





The winter season may not be her favourite but actress and TV host Ayanda Thabethe is killing the black look with a leather pencil skirt paired with a fitted chic knitted top and snake print heels.









K Naomi





We have to give a nod to model K Naomi, who brought the one-hand top back to style by pairing it with a leather peplum skirt. She completed the look with pointed slip on heels.



