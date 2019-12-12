Lady Gaga's infamous meat dress. Picture: Instagram

Outfits varying from minimalistic bordering on nude to over the top and downright bizarre appeared on the celebrity fashion scene during the 2010s. Here are a few of our unforgettable red carpet outfits. Lady Gaga’s meat dress will probably remain the most outrageous and controversial of them all. When the singer and actress stepped onto the red carpet at the 2010 MTV VMAs wearing what looked like a dress made of sliced raw meat, there were gasps of disbelief from some while others tried to suppress their nausea. She accessorised the bloody dress with meat-covered platform shoes.

Lady Gaga's infamous meat dress. Picture: Instagram

Having upset vegans and vegetarians, Lady Gaga said the dress was tied to her protest against the military’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy and that it was a statement against government restrictions placed on the rights of gay soldiers.

In the same year, she wore a celestial dress by Armani to the 2010 Grammy Awards. The high-low shimmering lilac and silver structure was encircled with spheres made up of thin pipes. Lady Gaga wore it over a sheer jewelled bodysuit. Bright yellow hair completed the look.

Lady Gaga celestial dress. Picture: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Well known for her skintight and revealing outfits, it’s Kim Kardashian West’s 2013 Met Gala outfit that’s most memorable. The reality TV star was covered head to toe in a bold black and pink floral floor-length Givenchy dress. Her pregnancy exaggerated the busy floral print and inspired endless memes on social media.

Kim Kardashian West's ensemble at the Met Gala 2013. Picture: Instagram

Rihanna’s music career took a back seat to her fashion and cosmetic brand, Fenty, and she made time to rock the red carpet.

At the Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in 2014, she stunned in a her “naked” dress. Even though the curve-hugging custom Adam Selman fishnet dress was covered in 200000 Swarovski crystals, it was see-through, showing off her bare breasts and bottom. Thankfully, she wore a nude G-string.