LOOK: This is what Eva Longoria, Lori Harvey, Deepika Padukone, Julianne Moore and more wore to the Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most important film festivals in the world. Now in it’s 75th year, the festival is a showcase of the best (and surprising) films from around the globe. All the films vie for a Palme d'Or, which is the highest prize awarded to competing films at the festival.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, it’s not just about the films and the business deals that happen at the many country pavilions on the Croisette. It’s also about fashion, glamour, rare jewels, and parties aboard the many yachts dotting the South of France for the net ten days. Forest Whitaker reacts as he receives the Honorary Palme d’Or Award. Picture: Eric Gaillard Reuters The opening ceremony, which saw members of the Cannes Film Festival jury presented, and an honorary Palme d’Or Award conferred on US actor Forest Whitaker; the fashion was then on the tip of everyone’s tongues. Here are the stars whose looks had us talking

Deepika Padukone Jury member Deepika Padukone arrives on stage. Picture: Eric Gaillard Reuters India’s Deepika Padukone, who is a Jury member this year, delighted many when she arrived at the opening ceremony and screening of the film “Coupez” (Final Cut) wearing a black and gold sari by Indian couturier Sabyasachi. Many expected the star to wear Louis Vuitton, after she was announced as a brand ambassador last week. Rebecca Hall

Story continues below Advertisement

Jury member Rebecca Hall arrives on stage. Picture: Eric Gaillard Reuters Fellow Jury member, Rebecca Hall impressed in a crimson and fuschia gown custom made by Gucci. The British writer and director, whose recent work was the critically acclaimed “Passing”, continued showcasing her high wattage style after impressing in Burberry, at the Jury photo call earlier in the day. Lori Harvey Lori Harvey poses. Picture: Piroschka Van De Wouw Reuters International socialite Lori Harvery was Cannes perfection, in a gown by Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture. The gown, which is from the designer’s Spring 2020 collection, was a change of pace for the starlet, who usually goes for slinky gowns that hug her curves. She accessorised with jewels from Messika.

Story continues below Advertisement

Lashana Lynch Lashana Lynch poses. Picture: Piroschka Van De Wouw Reuters The “No Time To Die” star showed off her toned arms in a white beaded column gown by Fendi. Lynch, who will soon share the screen with Viola Davis and South Africa’s Thuso Mbedu in “The Woman King”, turned heads with her signature buzz cut, and emerald and diamond jewels. Eva Longoria

Story continues below Advertisement

Eva Longoria poses. Picture: Sarah Meyssonnier Reuters Frequent Cannes Film Festival attendee Eva Longoria turned to Italian designer Alberta Ferretti for the first red carpet look at the festival. Many were underwhelmed by the ruffled, see-through gown, which looked dated. Julianne Moore Julianne Moore poses. Picture: Eric Gaillard Reuters Another Cannes veteran, the Oscar winning actress wore a black Bottega Veneta drop-waist gown, with emerald and diamond jewels from Bulgari. For someone who has left us gasping for air at the festival in previous occasions, this was disappointing.

Katherine Langford Katherine Langford poses. Picture: Piroschka Van De Wouw Reuters The Australian actress, who made her name with the Netflix series, “13 Reasons Why”, is stepping into the big leagues and doing it well, by wearing a custom made sequinned gown by Prada. The gown was accented by a huge bow with a train. Simple elegance dialled up a notch to make it Cannes-worthy. The Cannes Film Festival is running from May 17 until May 28, 2022.