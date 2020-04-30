LOOK: This mom and her family are serving lockdown lewks

She’s not just a regular mom, she’s a trendsetter and we’re loving it.

Meet Rowena Meadows, an Australian photographer who not only captures beautiful moments, but is quite eye-catching for her sense of style, too.

Meadows is a proud mother of two who enjoys dressing up and makes sure that her family is just as stylish.

Her impeccable style caught many an eye when pictures of herself and her family dressed up in similar shades during the lockdown started going viral on social media.

Using her Instagram and Facebook accounts, Meadow shared several images of her beautiful family in trendy, colourful outfits. From the perfect pink to mellow yellow, they aren’t afraid to make a colourful splash.

serving mellow yellow.

When asked where they got the clothes from, Meadows said it’s collected items.

“No expense Sue. We both lost our work with the lockdown. This is just stuff we own or stuff we borrowed from equally colour obsessed friends. Many of these items were thrifted or picked up from the other people's junk on the curb,” she said.

If anything, they are living proof that you don’t need to wear expensive clothes to look trendy.

The photographer might have been playing dress-up just to have fun with her family but she also has inspired a lot of people.

She received positive feedback from mothers who also want to play dress up in matching outfits with their families.

The pink matter.

“I love these so much. You have inspired our family to do our own version...but ours won’t look like yours 😂 nonetheless, my girls are super excited and my house looks like a bomb has hit it with everything dragged out of the cupboards and costume boxes,” said Giselle Cooke.

Another impressed mother, Sue Thompson, commented: “I am amazed at the time, effort and perhaps expense that has gone into your fashion show. A superb effort from you all.”

Let’s look at some of the best looks that they pulled off.

Everything blue.





Stylish green.

If you want to be a trendsetter like the Meadows now is the time to unleash the fashionista in you. Have fun with your wardrobe and wear all the outfits that you were afraid to try out.

Pictures: Facebook.