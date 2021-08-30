LOOK: Thuso Mbedu dazzles in a red number at Hollywood Critics Association Awards

South Africa’s very own Thuso Mbedu is making a mark in Hollywood, having bagged the best Breakout Star Award at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. She won the award for her role as Cora in the series, The Underground Railroad. For the first installation of the awards, which took place virtually this past weekend, Mbedu was styled by Wayman and Micah, one of Hollywood’s best celebrity stylist duo. She wore a red ruffle dress and done by Sharif Poston, her hair was styled into a beautiful updo bun, with flawless make-up by Rebekah Aladdin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu) The Underground Railroad is the story of Cora, who after escaping a Georgia plantation, boards a train embarking on a harrowing trip as she seeks true freedom while being hunted by a notorious slave catcher. The Pietermaritzburg born star took to social media to express her gratitude for being recognised as one of the best actresses in the film industry.