LOOK: Thuso Mbedu dazzles in a red number at Hollywood Critics Association Awards
Share this article:
South Africa’s very own Thuso Mbedu is making a mark in Hollywood, having bagged the best Breakout Star Award at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. She won the award for her role as Cora in the series, The Underground Railroad.
For the first installation of the awards, which took place virtually this past weekend, Mbedu was styled by Wayman and Micah, one of Hollywood’s best celebrity stylist duo. She wore a red ruffle dress and done by Sharif Poston, her hair was styled into a beautiful updo bun, with flawless make-up by Rebekah Aladdin.
The Underground Railroad is the story of Cora, who after escaping a Georgia plantation, boards a train embarking on a harrowing trip as she seeks true freedom while being hunted by a notorious slave catcher.
The Pietermaritzburg born star took to social media to express her gratitude for being recognised as one of the best actresses in the film industry.
She wrote: “TV BREAKOUT STAR AWARD for the role of CORA on #TheUndergroundRailroad ❤️Thank you very much to @hollywoodcriticsassociation for this special recognition. #TheUndergroundRailroad has been an amazing journey from start to finish. I could not have asked for a better introduction to storytelling on this side of the world. I am truly honoured. Truly. Thank you to every single person who has walked this journey with me. You’re loved by me. Forever.”
Her fans congratulated her for winning the award and the stellar job she did on The Underground Railroad.
“Congratulations MaMbedu, well deserved. Many more are coming,” commented @@JustNtandoe.
This is just the beginning😍 Thuso Mbedu is still going to win so many awards and deliver amazing international performances👑 Congratulations Thuso🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/EUAzN8747N— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) August 30, 2021
Mbedu is also on the cover of W Magazine’s September issue.
Styled by Jessica Willis, she dons more than five outfits, and these are our favourite looks: