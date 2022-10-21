LOOK: Thuso Mbedu is serving fashion goals as she rubs shoulders with Hollywood A-listers

Mzansi’s golden girl Thuso Mbedu continues to rub shoulders with Hollywood's elite as her international career continues to reach new heights. Her role in Barry Jenkins’s 10-part epic “The Underground Railroad”, propelled her into becoming one of Hollywood’s rising talents.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mbedu has won several awards, such as the Gotham Independent Film Award for Outstanding Performance in a New Series, and her most recent role in “The Woman King '' has further added to her success. Currently in the United States, Mbedu has been spotted attending several A-list events such as the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala and the 29th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration.. At all her public events, Mbedu has been serving fashion goals, from hair, make-up and wearing top designer looks.

The Pietermaritzburg-born star has been keeping her followers updated about her activities and all the elite Hollywood celebrities she is rubbing shoulders with. At the ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration, Mbedu was photographed with award-winning American actress, dancer, and singer Ariana DeBose, American actress Keke Palmer, Emmy Award winning writer Quinta Brunson and Ugandan-Canadian actress Whitney Peak. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu) In her caption, Mbedu reflected on the time she spent with the "inspirational group of people" who reminded her "of what truly matters in this industry and in this life".

Story continues below Advertisement

Los Angeles-based styling duo, Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald have been ensuring Mbedu has her best fashion foot forward. Mbedu penned a thank you to the celebrity stylists for making her look “fire”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu) “Honorable mention to @waymanandmicah for the last couple of days. The girlie looked fire and not because she knows what she’s doing 🤣😂🤣 Put a name to the face. Slide one is the magical duo,” she wrote.