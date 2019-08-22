Toni Braxton is coming to South Africa. Picture: Reuters

On Tuesday Toni Braxton fans rejoiced when the news broke that the R&B singer will be making a return South Africa during her "As Long As I Live" Tour. When the Grammy award-winning artist topped the charts with her hit song, "Another Sad Love Song" in 1993, it wasn't just her music that was a hit.

Toni Braxton's first album. Picture: Instagram

Braxton's cropped haircut was one of the most requested hairstyles that year.

For ladies who were wanting to cut their hair wanted the "Toni Braxton" cut.

With short bangs and faded sides, it's a cut you'll find some women are still rocking.

She later softened her pixie cut with wavy 1920s inspired look.

The 51-year-old star now wears her hair long and straight.

Her hairstyles weren't the only thing rocked.

In 2001 she wore a white barely there dress with thigh exposing slits. That outfit is still considered to be one of the most revealing dresses seen on the red carpet.

Toni Braxton wearing a sideless Richard Tyler dress as she holds her Grammy for best female R&B vocal performance at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Picture: AP Photo/Mark J Terrill, File

That wasn't the only time Braxton shocked on the red carpet. At the 2016 BET Awards she wore a skin-tight sheer back dress that left very little to the imagination.

Toni Braxton wears a sheer black dress at the BET Awards. Picture: Reuters

We look forward to seeing what Braxton will be rocking on stage during her show.



