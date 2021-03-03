LOOK: Totes adorable as Serena Williams and her mini me Olympia star in new fashion campaign

American tennis player Serena Williams is slaying with her daughter, Olympia, as they star in the Stuart Weitzman Spring 2021 campaign.

Besides being an ambassador of Nike, this was her fashion campaign together with her little one.

Directed and photographed by Ethan James Green, the pair wore black catsuits and leopard print heels as styled by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. Natasha Gross did their make-up while Angela Meadows styled their afros. But, because she had no shoe size, Olympia rocked a bigger size to match her mama.

Serena Williams and her daughter, Olympia, pose in catsuits. Picture: Ethan James Green.

Taking to Instagram, Stuart Weitzman shared how exciting it was to work with the grand slammer.

The company wrote: “The next step for SW x SW is here: Introducing the Spring 2021 Campaign, Footsteps to Follow, starring Stuart Weitzman global ambassador Serena Williams and her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. in their first-ever fashion campaign together. Hope and optimism are central to every SW x SW campaign, and showcasing the powerful bond between mother and daughter in Footsteps to Follow highlights how every generation can inspire any generation. Be it parents, children or vice versa — to step into each other’s shoes and step into new worlds.