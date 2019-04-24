View this post on Instagram

NWA-MULAMULA: MILORHO ’19 LOOK 10 She, Nwa-MulaMula, who keeps me grounded resurfaces from the depths of my soul to the place of endless dreams, both peaceful and discomforting. Dreams are a portal to our consciousness and there lies our connection. Creatively her influence is felt though my imagined perception of her gatekeeping of a myriad of spirits and energy. Milorho (Dreams) is a portrayal of the duplexity of representations within my dreams that transcend and mould into an ethereal figure. The most sacred and wildest dream is where the meaning of symbols are subverted. She is bountiful in interpretation and being. The mothers who keep the bad energy at bay. Collaborations: Hats: @rich_mnisi x @therealcrystalbirch Shoes: @woolworths_sa #richmnisi #milorho19 Photo cred: @rezebonna