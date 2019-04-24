Rich Mnisi and Trevor Stuurman attended Arise Fashion Week in Lagos, Nigeria and had us feeling all the FOMO! Mnisi showcased his Nwa Mulamulo: Milorho '19 collection while Stuurman did what he does best...capturing all the fashion moments for us. From Naomi Campbell to Manthe Ribane, the fashion week was attended by the who-is-who in the industry.
Nwa Mulamulo is a collection that speaks about wild dreams and mothers who keep the bad energy at bay.
Arise Fashion Week is a Nigerian showcase of African fashion from across the continent and these are some of the best looks and stills from Mnisi and Stuurman.
A DREAM, REALIZED | @rich_mnisi #MiLorho19 | @arisefashionweek
NWA-MULAMULA: MILORHO ’19 LOOK 10 She, Nwa-MulaMula, who keeps me grounded resurfaces from the depths of my soul to the place of endless dreams, both peaceful and discomforting. Dreams are a portal to our consciousness and there lies our connection. Creatively her influence is felt though my imagined perception of her gatekeeping of a myriad of spirits and energy. Milorho (Dreams) is a portrayal of the duplexity of representations within my dreams that transcend and mould into an ethereal figure. The most sacred and wildest dream is where the meaning of symbols are subverted. She is bountiful in interpretation and being. The mothers who keep the bad energy at bay. Collaborations: Hats: @rich_mnisi x @therealcrystalbirch Shoes: @woolworths_sa #richmnisi #milorho19 Photo cred: @rezebonna
NWA-MULAMULA: MILORHO ’19 LOOK 6 She, Nwa-MulaMula, who keeps me grounded resurfaces from the depths of my soul to the place of endless dreams, both peaceful and discomforting. Dreams are a portal to our consciousness and there lies our connection. Creatively her influence is felt though my imagined perception of her gatekeeping of a myriad of spirits and energy. Milorho (Dreams) is a portrayal of the duplexity of representations within my dreams that transcend and mould into an ethereal figure. The most sacred and wildest dream is where the meaning of symbols are subverted. She is bountiful in interpretation and being. The mothers who keep the bad energy at bay. Collaborations: Family by @alixstemmelin Hats: @rich_mnisi x @therealcrystalbirch Shoes: @pumasouthafrica #richmnisi #milorho19
