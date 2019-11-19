Why are people so shocked and offended by the "money" bag that singer Beyoncé Knowles wore when she stepped out with hubby Jay Z on Friday, the first night of the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala event?
First of all, it's not the first time she wears a "money", and secondly why can't she?
Besides their power couple status, Beyoncé in her own right is one of the highest earning performers in the world; so why would she need to apologise or explain what she chooses to wear?
I think that the glittering crystal encrusted Judith Leiber clutch was the perfect accessory to the shimmering body-hugging dress she wore.