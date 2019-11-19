Singer Beyonce. Picture: Instagram

Why are people so shocked and offended by the "money" bag that singer Beyoncé Knowles wore when she stepped out with hubby Jay Z on Friday, the first night of the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala event?

First of all, it's not the first time she wears a "money", and secondly why can't she?

Besides their power couple status, Beyoncé in her own right is one of the highest earning performers in the world; so why would she need to apologise or explain what she chooses to wear? 

I think that the glittering crystal encrusted Judith Leiber clutch was the perfect accessory to the shimmering body-hugging dress she wore.

Shawn Carter Foundation Gala

Bey very rarely makes style errors and this certainly wasn't one of those. Yet people managed to find fault with her choice of bag. 

When I saw tweets popping up hating on her money clutch bag, I couldn't understand why. 

As I read more tweets, I continued to be even more baffled. 

So now people don't want Beyoncé to show off her wealth? 

Those same people need to make me understand why they didn't hate on Bey when she wore a similar bag previously. And what about J.Lo and Kim Kardashian West when they flashed their "money" bags? 

