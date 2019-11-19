LOOK: Tweeps upset after Beyoncé shows off $1bn money bag









Singer Beyonce. Picture: Instagram Why are people so shocked and offended by the "money" bag that singer Beyoncé Knowles wore when she stepped out with hubby Jay Z on Friday, the first night of the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala event? First of all, it's not the first time she wears a "money", and secondly why can't she? Besides their power couple status, Beyoncé in her own right is one of the highest earning performers in the world; so why would she need to apologise or explain what she chooses to wear? I think that the glittering crystal encrusted Judith Leiber clutch was the perfect accessory to the shimmering body-hugging dress she wore.

Bey very rarely makes style errors and this certainly wasn't one of those. Yet people managed to find fault with her choice of bag.

When I saw tweets popping up hating on her money clutch bag, I couldn't understand why.

Beyoncé wearing a billion dollar bill purse to a charity event is obnoxious to say the least. and y’all know that’s my boo — M U S E 🌻 (@j0_vintage) November 17, 2019

“OMG Beyoncé is a Capitalist. Where’s the pitchforks.”



TWEET SENT FROM IPHONE — Ocho Cinco Wanted Me (@Myrtle_Urkel) November 17, 2019

Y'all hold Beyoncé to a ridiculous standard. Y'all say the Beyhive worships Beyoncé but it's the other way round; her biggest critics nitpick every damn thing she does. That too is a form worship my loves — Karabo (@KaraboParkins) November 18, 2019

As I read more tweets, I continued to be even more baffled.

So now people don't want Beyoncé to show off her wealth?

Those same people need to make me understand why they didn't hate on Bey when she wore a similar bag previously. And what about J.Lo and Kim Kardashian West when they flashed their "money" bags?

Beyonce previously wore a money clutch. Picture: Twitter

J.Lo with her money clutch. Picture: Twitter

Kim Kardashian West. Picture: Instagram



