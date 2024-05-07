LOOK: Tyla makes her Met Gala debut and has to be carried up the iconic stairs

South African pop star Tyla made her debut on Monday night at the Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. For fashion’s biggest night, the “Water” singer wore a beige-toned floor-length full-body cast gown that flared out into an organza mermaid train.

It was created by Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain, using three different colours of sand and micro-crystal studs to add sparkle. For jewellery, Tyla wore earrings, two rings and a simple choker by John Hardy. She accessorised the look with a clear hourglass-shaped clutch, nodding toward the gala’s theme this year, “The Garden of Time”.

The 22-year-old singer wore her hair in a sleek layered bob, a dramatic change from her usual natural curls. SHE IS TAKING IT! Tyla devours in custom Balmain at the #MetGala2024 💕 pic.twitter.com/f1M5QQw7q9 — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) May 6, 2024 “The inspiration behind this creation stemmed from a desire to redefine boundaries and transform a transient material into an everlasting masterpiece,” Rousteing told Vogue. “The idea of sculpting a garment from something as ephemeral as sand ignited my imagination, and I could not be happier with the end result.”

“We were looking to do something creative, something completely different for my first Met Gala,” said Tyla. “So when Balmain showed me the idea and sketch, I just knew it was perfect. The idea was crazy, and I loved it. I’m excited and a little nervous, but I’m looking forward to having a fun night at The Met!” Because the dress was so tight she had to be carried up the iconic front steps.