LOOK: Tyla stuns at CFDA Fashion Awards in iconic Gucci dress

The CFDA Fashion Awards took place in New York on Monday night, and among the notable attendees was South African singer Tyla, who made a remarkable debut at this iconic event, showcasing her unique sense of style.
The 22-year-old Grammy award winner captivated onlookers as she arrived in an exquisite black sheer lace mini dress from Gucci's spring/summer 1996 collection.
The sultry garment featured a daringly low plunging neckline that not only highlighted her striking figure but also drew attention to her eye-catching belly ring.
Adding a pop of vibrancy, Tyla layered the sheer dress over neon green hotpants, perfectly balancing glamour with contemporary flair.
To complete her breathtaking ensemble, Tyla stepped out in simple black strappy heels, allowing the intricate details of her attire to take centre stage.
Her curly hair was elegantly styled into an updo, while her makeup featured a bold blue eyeshadow that complemented her outfit and lent a modern edge to her overall look.
Other notable stars gracing the CFDA Fashion Awards included fashion icon Erykah Badu, who received the esteemed fashion icon award.
Badu made a statement in a dramatic black ensemble by Thom Browne, accentuated by an eye-catching headdress and bold accessories.
Reality TV personality Kylie Jenner also turned heads in an edgy feathered black dress from Jean Paul Gaultier's spring 2023 couture collection, showcasing her signature glamour.
Model and social media sensation Nara Smith dazzled in a full-length rose gold beaded dress by Ralph Lauren, while her husband, Lucky Blue Smith, complemented her look with a stylish combination of jeans, a black blazer, and a bowtie.
Katie Holmes opted for a playful colour-blocking ensemble in bright pink and red, accentuated by a stylish black bow at the back.
Meanwhile, Paris Hilton showcased her legs in a striking red rose embossed mini dress by Oscar de la Renta.
IOL Lifestyle