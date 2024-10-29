LOOK: Tyla stuns at CFDA Fashion Awards in iconic Gucci dress

The CFDA Fashion Awards took place in New York on Monday night, and among the notable attendees was South African singer Tyla, who made a remarkable debut at this iconic event, showcasing her unique sense of style. The 22-year-old Grammy award winner captivated onlookers as she arrived in an exquisite black sheer lace mini dress from Gucci's spring/summer 1996 collection.

The sultry garment featured a daringly low plunging neckline that not only highlighted her striking figure but also drew attention to her eye-catching belly ring. Adding a pop of vibrancy, Tyla layered the sheer dress over neon green hotpants, perfectly balancing glamour with contemporary flair. To complete her breathtaking ensemble, Tyla stepped out in simple black strappy heels, allowing the intricate details of her attire to take centre stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cfda (@cfda) Her curly hair was elegantly styled into an updo, while her makeup featured a bold blue eyeshadow that complemented her outfit and lent a modern edge to her overall look. Other notable stars gracing the CFDA Fashion Awards included fashion icon Erykah Badu, who received the esteemed fashion icon award.