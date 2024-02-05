LOOK: Tyla stuns in Versace at the Grammy Awards

On Sunday South African singer Tyla won the Best African Music Performance award at the 66th Grammy Awards. The local star turned global sensation, not only won big on the night, but she certainly topped the best-dressed list as well.

The 22-year-old “Water” singer stunned in a custom one-shoulder, pale green-toned Versace dress. The floor-length flowing dress reminded us of the famous green dress J-Lo wore at the Grammy Awards in 2000. The dress which featured daring geometric cut-outs and a long train, was covered in Swarovski crystals that made her shimmer from head to toe.

The crystal-covered mesh sections of the dress covered parts of her arm, one leg and a part of her torso, giving the look a sexy, yet glamorous feel. She completed the look with a simple pair of white crystal Rene Caovilla strappy heels that wrapped around her ankles. For jewellery, Tyla wore a pair of Maria Tash swirl-shaped earrings, as well as a belly ring by the same designer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N O U N O U C H E (@nounouche.online) Her hair and make-up were on point as well. She wore her curls in an up-do and for her make-up she opted for a smokey eye with winged liner which she paired with a glossy neutral lip. Even though cut-outs and figure-hugging dresses aren’t a departure from what we’re used to seeing Tyla wearing, she certainly upped her game for the special occasion.