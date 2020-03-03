LOOK: Valentino goes back to black at Paris Fashion Week

From leather bodices to sheer frilly dresses, Italian label Valentino showcased a series of all-black looks in Paris on Sunday as fashion houses pressed on with their shows in spite of the coronavirus outbreak that has kept some attendees away.

Paris Fashion Week is due to run until March 3, with major brands including Chanel and LVMH's Louis Vuitton yet to put on their displays.

At Valentino, another highlight in the calendar, models strutted the runway in a series of black outfits, some decked out in sequins, others in more delicate lace designs.

Valentino details Fall/Winter 2020/21 presented in Paris. Picture: AP Photo/Francois Mori

The sombre looks were offset by splashes of fiery red here and there - from a ruffled clutch bag to long gloves - while designer Pierpaolo Piccioli ended the show with airier tones, including some sparkly mesh gowns.

Valentino goes all black for the Fall/Winter 2020/21 collection. Picture: AP Photo/Francois Mori

Valentino fashion collection during Women's fashion week Fall/Winter 2020/21. Picture: AP Photo/Francois Mori

Valentino Fall/Winter 2020/21 at Paris Fashion Week. Picture: AP Photo/Francois Mori

Model Irina Shayk wears a creation for the Valentino fashion collection. Picture: AP Photo/Francois Mori

Some workers at the scene wore black face masks as they put the final touches to the seating and set before guests arrived.

The fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, which originated in China, has pushed organisers of some major global events to cancel as a precaution, and France on Saturday put a temporary ban on gatherings of more than 5,000 people.

Fashion shows tend to be smaller, with several hundred people attending at most.