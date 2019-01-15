The Gianni Versace fashion house has changed ownership, but not style. Donatella Versace explored bondage in the fashion house's latest collection, the first since being bought by the U.S. fashion group Capri Holding Limited.

Versace men's Fall-Winter 2019-20 collection. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

The opening look had a bondage image printed cheekily on the front of a shirt, worn over dark trousers and with a leather overcoat. Repeated as a motif, bondage became as banal as a bandana print on a blouson. Then, there was winter bondage for her, underneath puffer jackets, and office bondage for him and her, with the back of suit jackets held together with O-rings, showing off colourful satiny prints.

Supermodel Bella Hadid wears a creation as part of the Versace men's Fall-Winter 2019-20 collection. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

The looks also veered toward cosy, with warm scarves and fuzzy sweaters bearing a new Versace logo, a V encircled by a G. But the Versace man also is not afraid of feminine touches, like colorful boas peeking out of suit jackets, bejeweled broches, crystal encrusted jeans and least of all, colorful embroidered silken boxers with a prominent Versace label peeking out of trousers, or on their own with a sober black suit jacket and button-up dress shirt.

Versace men's Fall-Winter 2019-20 collection. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Versace said in her notes that the image of masculinity has evolved since the 1990s "when there was a specific idea of 'A' man."

"What I wanted to show in this collection are the different faces of a man, who... has gained the courage that he didn't have before. If I had to find a word that defines today's men, it would be daring," she said.

Versace also previewed a collaboration with U.S. carmaker Ford, including the oval-shaped blue Ford logo on leather jackets, trousers, sneakers, hoodies and button-down shirts. The latter was layered kinkily with a silky lace top and a leopard-print fur coat. For good measure, the model's hair was colored in leopard print.