LifestyleStyle & BeautyFashion
Vogue cover drawn by Giorgio P. from Parma. Pictures: @vogueitalia/Instagram
Vogue cover drawn by Giorgio P. from Parma. Pictures: @vogueitalia/Instagram

LOOK: Vogue Italia commissions children do their June covers

By Thobile Mazibuko Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Kudos to Vogue Italia for giving children a voice to express themselves. 

The world famous fashion magazine started a new campaign for its June covers titled "OurNewWorld". 

On several Instagram posts where various covers designed by children were shared, Vogue Italia said that the issue is entirely dedicated to children, featuring eight covers drawn by eight very young authors, aged between two and 10.

“This issue has been created for and together with children from different countries. Kids have been the most overlooked and least obvious victims of the pandemic; we’re starting from them to imagine a new world," said Emanuele Farneti, Chief Editor of Vogue Italia.  

With this campaign, the glossy aims to give children a voice in the new world that we're all trying to adjust to due to the pandemic. 

These are the eight covers that were designed by children from different countries. 

Cover 1 of 8





 Drawn by Thomas W. (4)  from New York is a Chanel look from the Métiers d’art 2019/20 collection on one of the Vogue Italia’s covers. 

Cover 2 of 8

Nori T., 5 years old, from Amsterdam says "it was fun actually! I liked drawing the clothing. What was special about it, is that it is fashion clothing! Also the colors are nice, they are the colors of fashion.”

Cover 3 of 8

Another great cover drawn by Tadzio D.M., 6 years old, from Paris. 

Cover 4 of 8

At only 2 years-old, Camilla C. from Dakar is already an artist. 

Cover 5 of 8

Another stunning cover designed by Giorgio P. (10) from Parma. 

Cover 6 of 8

Pietro R (6) from Milan really enjoyed drawing this cover although he's much more into trains, off-road vehicles and all things mechanical.
Cover 7 of 8
Rachele T. (5)  from Bologna, made many attempts with sequins, stars and applied fabric.
Cover 7 of 8
Violetta T. (5) from Milan didn't want to do the drawing until she found out it was for a magazine that you buy at the newsstand, she put a lot of effort into it.
Pictures: Instagram. 

Share this article:

Related Articles