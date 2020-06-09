LOOK: Vogue Italia commissions children do their June covers

Kudos to Vogue Italia for giving children a voice to express themselves.

The world famous fashion magazine started a new campaign for its June covers titled "OurNewWorld".

On several Instagram posts where various covers designed by children were shared, Vogue Italia said that the issue is entirely dedicated to children, featuring eight covers drawn by eight very young authors, aged between two and 10. The world famous fashion magazine started a new campaign for its June covers titled "OurNewWorld".





“This issue has been created for and together with children from different countries. Kids have been the most overlooked and least obvious victims of the pandemic; we’re starting from them to imagine a new world," said Emanuele Farneti, Chief Editor of Vogue Italia.





With this campaign, the glossy aims to give children a voice in the new world that we're all trying to adjust to due to the pandemic.





These are the eight covers that were designed by children from different countries.





Drawn by Thomas W. (4) from New York is a Chanel look from the Métiers d’art 2019/20 collection on one of the Vogue Italia’s covers.





Nori T., 5 years old, from Amsterdam says "it was fun actually! I liked drawing the clothing. What was special about it, is that it is fashion clothing! Also the colors are nice, they are the colors of fashion.”





Another great cover drawn by Tadzio D.M., 6 years old, from Paris.





At only 2 years-old, Camilla C. from Dakar is already an artist.





Another stunning cover designed by Giorgio P. (10) from Parma.





