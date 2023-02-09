LOOK + WATCH: Who wore what on the SONA red carpet

The State of the Nation Address (SONA), which took place on Thursday, is the one time we get to see another side of our politicians. It’s the time they get to show their personalities with what they choose to wear on the day.

Story continues below Advertisement

Over the years, Ministers of Parliament and other dignitaries have either shone on the red carpet or failed dismally. Here’s a look at who wore what and who made the best-dressed list on this year’s Sona red carpet.

#SONA2023 pic.twitter.com/h9TAbbmCes — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) February 9, 2023 Businesswoman and former Miss SA, Basetsana Kumalo, looked elegant in a pale seafoam green, body-hugging dress by the South African label Rubicon Clothing, which she accessorised with a Louis Vuitton bag in the same green hue with silver detail. She completed the look with a pair of nude Louboutin heels. Basetsana Kumalo Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka stunned in an all-pink ensemble which she said was from a local boutique.

Story continues below Advertisement

The floor-length dress showed off her hour-glass figure and featured a long train. She accessorised the look with a pink clutch bag and heels in the same colour as the dress. Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka Deputy Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nocawe Mafu looked regal in a long, voluminous satin emerald green dress. She wore it with a black head wrap which featured intricate beading. Nocawe Mafu Dressed in all blue, Mandla Mandela donned a smart casual printed tunic and pants suit which he said he bought when he was in Senegal.

Story continues below Advertisement