LOOK: What Meghan and Kate wore to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

As the world watched every move of all the royals in attendance at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who died 11 days ago, royals fashion watchers kept a keen eye on what the women of the royal family wore on the day. Royals in attendance had to adhere to a strict dress code which included: all-black, to-the-knee dresses or coats, black hats and optional veils for women, and formal morning coats for men.

Even with this these restrictions in place, the ladies of the royal family still managed to add their personal touch to their outfits through their choice of accessories. Camilla, Queen Consort, looked regal in a black coat dress with a black veiled hat featuring small flowers. She accessorised her sophisticated outfit with Queen Victoria's bold Hesse Diamond Jubilee brooch. She’s worn the heart-shaped brooch, which features three sapphires and the number 60 inside, on several previous occasions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by About HRH The Princess of Wales (@hrh.the.princess.of.wales) Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore an elegant black tailored A-line-cut long-sleeved dress by Alexander McQueen. She added a flat wide-brimmed hat which featured a delicate mourning veil. She accessoried her look with a special pearl necklace that belonged to Queen Elizabeth ll. A piece she was very fond of. Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales, Britain's Prince George of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, for the State Funeral Service for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Geoff PUGH / POOL / AFP The Japanese pearl choker necklace features a four-stringed pearl chain with a large stone centrepiece.

The Princess of Wales wore the same necklace when she attended the funeral of the Queen's husband, Prince Philip, in 2021.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, opted for a caped sleeve dress from one of her favourite designers, Stella McCartney. She paired the modern yet sophisticated dress with classic black pumps, long black gloves, a wide-brimmed black hat which did not feature a veil, and a small clutch bag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan & Harry (@dukeandduchessofsussexdaily) With her hair sleeked back into an elegant bun and with minimal make-up, she kept her accessories simple wearing only a pair of diamond and pearl stud earrings.

