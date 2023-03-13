LOOK: What Mzansi stars wore at the Royalty Soapie Awards

This past weekend, Mzansi stars dazzled in their stylish garb for the 6th annual Royalty Soapie Awards.
The awards, which place at The Galleria in Kramerville on March 11, were about honouring all major contributors to the South African daily TV drama entertainment industry.
“The Royalty Soapie Awards acknowledges the extensive role soapies play within society and aims to nurture and grow talent, by creating a standard of excellence for the soapie industry and recognising and awarding those who excel.
“Whether you’re an actor, make-up artist, costume designer or producer, the Royalty Soapie Awards celebrate you!” reads a statement from the Royalty SA website.
Besides the host, Mpho Pops, who changed into three different outfits by Ephymol, guests also made sure to put their best foot forward. Below is what they wore.
Amanda du Pont
The actress donned a black custom velvet gown by Willet Designs Couture, which she describes as the best she’s ever worn.
“I have no words, friend. I’m still in awe!! Your free range is magical, wouldn’t have it any other way. Best dress I’ve ever worn,” she wrote on Willet’s Instagram page.
Aubrey Poo
Nothing makes me happier than seeing men wearing colourful suits instead of the boring black and white. Poo wore a macaroon suit by Zamaswazi Inventive Fashion and paired it with platform sneakers.
Nandi Khubone
The “Gomora” star looked ravishing in a blue Offet beaded gown.
Sophie Ndaba Lichaba
The actress rocked a black number with a high slit by House of Agrie Couture.
Below is more of what Mzansi stars wore.