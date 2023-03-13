LOOK: What Mzansi stars wore at the Royalty Soapie Awards

The awards, which place at The Galleria in Kramerville on March 11, were about honouring all major contributors to the South African daily TV drama entertainment industry.

This past weekend, Mzansi stars dazzled in their stylish garb for the 6th annual Royalty Soapie Awards .

“The Royalty Soapie Awards acknowledges the extensive role soapies play within society and aims to nurture and grow talent, by creating a standard of excellence for the soapie industry and recognising and awarding those who excel.

“Whether you’re an actor, make-up artist, costume designer or producer, the Royalty Soapie Awards celebrate you!” reads a statement from the Royalty SA website.

Besides the host, Mpho Pops, who changed into three different outfits by Ephymol, guests also made sure to put their best foot forward. Below is what they wore.