Nomzamo Mbatha at the 2019 BET Awards. Picture: Reuters
Sunday was a big night for local stars such as Sho Madjozi who won big at the BET Awards held in Los Angeles, California. 

Madjozi, who won the Best New International Act was not the only artist representing South Africa on the international stage. 

She was joined by rapper AKA, actress Nomzamo Mbatha as well as TV presenter Nomalanga Shozi who all represented Mzansi in style. 

Hosting the BET Awards Cocktail Voyage, Nomalanga Shozi rocked a black and white maxi dress while Nomzamo Mbatha looked stunning in a Loin Cloth & Ashes grey babydoll dress which had  flower embellishments. 

Supa Mega kept it casual in a black and white outfit consisting  of jeans, a shirt and black trench coat, completing the look with black sunglasses. 

Wish me luck 💫 📸 by @welcometoromesa

The "Fela in Versace" rapper pumped up the volume for the awards ceremony with a gold embellished black sweater. 

The "Wakanda Forever" rapper stuck to her signature style of bright colours. She wore a patch work outfit complete with her pink braids. 

Sho Madjozi at the 2019 BET Awards. Picture: Reuters