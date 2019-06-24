Nomzamo Mbatha at the 2019 BET Awards. Picture: Reuters

Sunday was a big night for local stars such as Sho Madjozi who won big at the BET Awards held in Los Angeles, California.





She was joined by rapper AKA, actress Nomzamo Mbatha as well as TV presenter Nomalanga Shozi who all represented Mzansi in style.





Hosting the BET Awards Cocktail Voyage, Nomalanga Shozi rocked a black and white maxi dress while Nomzamo Mbatha looked stunning in a Loin Cloth & Ashes grey babydoll dress which had flower embellishments.

Madjozi, who won the Best New International Act was not the only artist representing South Africa on the international stage.