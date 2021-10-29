LOOK: What the Croc? Thanks to the Balenciaga x Crocs collab, we now have stiletto Crocs

Crocs are cool. Well that’s certainly what it looks like these days. You can’t scroll through Instagram without seeing people showing off their “fully loaded” Crocs. I must confess that I’m one of those people and completely obsessed with the oh-so-popular jibbitz. Besides being super comfy (yes they really and truly are) they add a bit of fun to work-from-home outfits.

The classic Crocs clog is the go-to style for most people. Other than the platform version, bright colours or funky patterns, very few venture much further than that. However, no matter how popular or cool they’ve become, the die-hard fashionistas still won’t be caught dead wearing them. But will they wear them if Balenciaga says it’s cool?