LOOK: Who is David LaChapelle, the photographer behind Nicki Minaj’s pregnancy shoot?
American singer and songwriter Nicki Minaj broke the internet on Monday when she announced her pregnancy in the most spectacular way.
Also known by her alter ego "Harajuku Barbie" or Barbie to fans, she did a virgin Mary photo shoot with acclaimed photographer, David LaChapelle.
We highly congratulate Minaj for the pregnancy with her husband, Kenneth Petty, but let’s also give props to the man behind all the art.
LaChapelle is an American photographer who has worked with many pop stars until he got tired, took a break, and went back.
And finally, the Virgin Mary by #DavidLaChapelle 🙏
Shooting Minaj’s pregnancy shoot wasn’t the first time LaChapelle has worked with the rapper as they previously worked together on a Mac campaign.
On his two books, “Lost + Found Part I” and “Good News Part II,” which will be his final publications, LaChapelle will compile his old and new work where Nicki Minaj is also featured.
The photographer is known for capturing things that are out of the ordinary, making well-known people do unpopular things.
For example, in 2017 he took nudes of Miley Cyrus in a self-made prison. He also has a series of photographs that are inspired by the bible.
Here’s more of his best work:
𝐋𝐈𝐙𝐙𝐎⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ “Let’s find a place they say, somewhere far away ⠀ With no blacks no Jews or no Gays“ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ "𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐨𝐝 𝐆𝐨 𝐈"-𝐌𝐀𝐂𝐇𝐈𝐍𝐄⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ @rollingstone 2020 ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Chromogenic Print ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ©️David LaChapelle
𝑨𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒂 𝑲𝒆𝒚𝒔: 𝑻𝒓𝒊𝒂𝒍 𝑩𝒚 𝑭𝒊𝒓𝒆 - ©David LaChapelle -2013 Given to us the possibility to create or destroy. 🌊🌫🌊🌫🌊🌫🌊🌫🌊🌫🌊🌫🌊🌫🌊🌫🌊🕊🌊🌫🌊🌫🌊🌫🌊🌫🌊🌫🌊🌫🌊🌫🌊🌫🌊🌫🌊🌫🌊🌫🌊🌫🌊🕊🌊 -and yet Show I unto you a more excellent way I Cor. 12:31 @aliciakeys #aliciakeys #girlonfire #davidlachapelle
