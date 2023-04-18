LOOK: Who nailed and missed the brief for Queen Charlotte’s high society garden party

The queen summoned African A-listers again, and they could not deny such an honourable request.
The who’s who of the African entertainment industry attended the “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” premiere at the Quoin Rock Wine Estate, Stellenbosch.
Most of the guests understood the assignment and were well-dressed for the occasion. Except for a few, who clearly didn’t learn anything from the Bridgerton premiere, sigh.
Minnie Dlamini
I wish Dlamini would stop giving trolls something to talk about because if she continues to move like this, she’s making it harder to defend her. This was her moment to shine and take back her throne, but she decided to do the opposite.
That beige gown by Asanda Madyibi was a miss. It looked like a rushed project. She could’ve just worn umbhaco if she had nothing better to rock.
Dineo and Solo Langa
For people with a fashion brand, that couple was disappointing. Solo’s outfit was too busy. From the braids, the orange velvet jacket, and brown pants, what a mess.
Dineo and Solo at the #QueenCharlotte Netflix event 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6sesAq4MfL— Jabulani Macdonald ⚡️ (@Jabu_Macdonald) April 16, 2023
As for Dineo, that ruffle dress was not suitable for that event. Maybe a matric dance, yes, but not a Queen’s Plate.
Erica Ngozi Nlewedim
Didn’t the “Big Brother Naija” star get the memo from the other Nigerian girls? Never mind the feathers, that dress didn’t fit her how it was supposed to? Her boobs were gasping for air because it was too small on the bodice.
She looked like those D-cup girls who fight tooth and nail to wear A-cup bikini bras, not even the umbrella could save her.
Kamo Pule
First of all, who wears jeans to such an event? Pule tried with the corset and the gloves, but matching them with jeans was a big ‘no’. The TikToker should’ve known better than to take such chances.
Some attendees ensured that they put their best fashion foot forward. Only the best for the queen’s court.
Mercy Eke
No styling like a Swanky Jerry styling! Cue all the Nigerian praise words, because Mercy Eke deserves them all! Shaaii. Her look embodied everything that comes to mind when a person thinks of “Bridgerton” with a dash of African royalty.
Her couture dress was made by Kudo collection and the collar, the show-stopper was handmade using wires and crystals.
Faith Nketsi
It’s lovely seeing the “Have Faith” reality TV star, all dressed up for a change, and she nailed the look. Masango’s red corset dress fitted Nketsi like a glove and the tulle bottom added that ball-gown effect.
The Mbombo twins
Twins Brown and Blue understood the assignment, that at a Queen Charlotte’s event, you come dressed accordingly. Brown was dressed in a blue Mngwevu Nhlanhla couture dress and Blue opted for her favourite designer Scalo.
Both dresses gave princess royalty and those crowns by JoZeest were the perfect accessories.
Sharon Ooje
Talk about pretty in pink, the Nigerian actress was styled by Dahmola, who is known not to miss. The sheer bodice with the 1950s inspired crop jacket and dazzling floral embellishment projected high society with a modern twist.
Priscilla Ajoke Ojo
In fashion, sometimes you must be daring to stand out and Ojo did not play small. Her royal blue dress by Xtra Brides Lagos had a cape ensured not to move a single inch. The look came with a detachable train that allowed her to make the perfect grand entrance to the ball and allowed her movement later on.
Read the latest issue of IOL Fashion digital magazine here.