LOOK: Who nailed and missed the brief for Queen Charlotte’s high society garden party

The queen summoned African A-listers again, and they could not deny such an honourable request. The who’s who of the African entertainment industry attended the “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” premiere at the Quoin Rock Wine Estate, Stellenbosch.

Most of the guests understood the assignment and were well-dressed for the occasion. Except for a few, who clearly didn’t learn anything from the Bridgerton premiere, sigh. Minnie Dlamini I wish Dlamini would stop giving trolls something to talk about because if she continues to move like this, she’s making it harder to defend her. This was her moment to shine and take back her throne, but she decided to do the opposite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnie Dlamini (@minniedlamini) That beige gown by Asanda Madyibi was a miss. It looked like a rushed project. She could’ve just worn umbhaco if she had nothing better to rock. Dineo and Solo Langa For people with a fashion brand, that couple was disappointing. Solo’s outfit was too busy. From the braids, the orange velvet jacket, and brown pants, what a mess.

Dineo and Solo at the #QueenCharlotte Netflix event 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6sesAq4MfL — Jabulani Macdonald ⚡️ (@Jabu_Macdonald) April 16, 2023 As for Dineo, that ruffle dress was not suitable for that event. Maybe a matric dance, yes, but not a Queen’s Plate. Erica Ngozi Nlewedim Didn’t the “Big Brother Naija” star get the memo from the other Nigerian girls? Never mind the feathers, that dress didn’t fit her how it was supposed to? Her boobs were gasping for air because it was too small on the bodice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erica Ngozi Nlewedim (@ericanlewedim) She looked like those D-cup girls who fight tooth and nail to wear A-cup bikini bras, not even the umbrella could save her. Kamo Pule First of all, who wears jeans to such an event? Pule tried with the corset and the gloves, but matching them with jeans was a big ‘no’. The TikToker should’ve known better than to take such chances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamohelo Pule (@kamo_ww) Some attendees ensured that they put their best fashion foot forward. Only the best for the queen’s court. Mercy Eke No styling like a Swanky Jerry styling! Cue all the Nigerian praise words, because Mercy Eke deserves them all! Shaaii. Her look embodied everything that comes to mind when a person thinks of “Bridgerton” with a dash of African royalty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke) Her couture dress was made by Kudo collection and the collar, the show-stopper was handmade using wires and crystals. Faith Nketsi It’s lovely seeing the “Have Faith” reality TV star, all dressed up for a change, and she nailed the look. Masango’s red corset dress fitted Nketsi like a glove and the tulle bottom added that ball-gown effect.

Sharon Ooje Talk about pretty in pink, the Nigerian actress was styled by Dahmola, who is known not to miss. The sheer bodice with the 1950s inspired crop jacket and dazzling floral embellishment projected high society with a modern twist. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon ooja Egwurube💄![CDATA[]]>🎀![CDATA[]]>💋 (@sharonooja) Priscilla Ajoke Ojo