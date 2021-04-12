LOOK: Who wore what at the 2021 Baftas
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards was broadcast live from the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions and physical distancing, the event was attended my a mere handful of stars barely filling the hall that has always been jam-packed with stars of the film and television industry.
Those in attendance gave fashionistas a taste of the red-carpet style they’ve been missing and yearning for over the past year.
The stars who were not there in person dressed the part as they joined the celebrations virtually from the comfort of their homes.
This has become the norm.
Whether they were on the red carpet or their couches, the stars dazzled us in outfits that ranged from classic to odd.
A few looks from the night:
Pieces Of A Woman actress Vanessa Kirby wore a sleek gunmetal grey Atelier Versace gown.
Actress Renée Zellweger showed off her curves in a body-hugging silver Atelier Versace dress.
Anna Kendrick wore a long metallic pink and black gown by designer Zuhair Murad. The dress featured a thigh-high slit.
United States vs. Billie Holiday star Andra Day wore an apple green Elie Saab gown with gold detailing.
Actress Ashley Madekwe, who was nominated Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in County Lines, wore a yellow satin two-piece gown from Louis Vuitton.
Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor opted for a classic black one-shoulder Louis Vuitton gown.