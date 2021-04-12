LOOK: Who wore what at the 2021 Baftas

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards was broadcast live from the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and physical distancing, the event was attended my a mere handful of stars barely filling the hall that has always been jam-packed with stars of the film and television industry.

Those in attendance gave fashionistas a taste of the red-carpet style they’ve been missing and yearning for over the past year.

The stars who were not there in person dressed the part as they joined the celebrations virtually from the comfort of their homes.

This has become the norm.