LOOK: Who wore what at the 2023 Met Gala

It is the first Monday of May and all fashionistas know what that means. It’s Met Gala day.
This year the spectacular affair paid tribute to legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld with the theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”
The Met Gala, which is often referred to as the “Super Bowl of fashion”, has created some of the most iconic and memorable celebrity fashion moments.
Here’s a look at who wore what at this year’s Gala, which was co-hosted by Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour of course.
There’s no way one can do a Karl Lagerfeld theme without pearls. And Kim Kardashian did the most by wearing layers and layers of strings of pearls from Schiaparelli.
Another star to don pearls was Lizzo, who wore a custom black silk dress with rows of pearls inspired by Chanel’s fall/winter 1991/92 ready-to-wear collection.
Rihanna, who made a fashionably late entrance, wore an all-white ensemble featuring a floor-length voluminous gown and an enormous floral motif coat with sunglasses and gloves from Valentino’s collection. Her white sunglasses featured dramatic faux eyelashes.
ASAP Rocky wore a red plaid skirt which he wore over a pair of shimmering blue jeans teaming it up with multiple Gucci belts. The look was completed with a white button-down shirt, black tie and blazer.
Jennifer Lopez showed off her hourglass figure in a cut-out gown by Ralph Lauren. The figure-hugging dress showed off her taut midriff with intricate detailing, such as a floral collar with hand-moulded petals which she paired with black silk evening gloves.
Lil Nas X once again did not disappoint. The rapper and songwriter stepped onto the red carpet wearing nothing but a thong. However, he was covered in shimmering silver body paint and sparkly rhinestones and pearls.
While Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved cat, Choupette, did not attend the Gala, Doja Cat and Jared Leto made sure that the blue-eyed white cat was remembered.
The Grammy-winning rapper wore a silver beaded hooded Oscar de la Renta gown with cat ears. Cat went all out and even wore feline facial prosthetics.
Actor Jared Leto, who is known for many memorable Met moments, made a giant entrance as an enormous fluffy, white, blue-eyed Burmese cat mascot.
Model Kendal Jenner wore a black sequined bodysuit with floor-length sleeves and a silver collar from Marc Jacobs. Kendall completed her sparkly look with black platform boots.
Sister Kylie Jenner opted for a bold red and blue outfit by Jean Paul Gaultier. One of the few colour ensembles among the sea of black and white.
Cardi B wore two outfits on the night. She left her hotel in a light pink gown by Miss Sohee. The outfit featured a dramatic oversized tulle headpiece.
For her second outfit, she wore a silver wig and a chunky black headband with matching gloves. “The texture of this skirt, it;s giving like a Chanel boy bag, and then it got the flowers, the camellia flower,” she told Vogue.
Cara Delevingne, who was said to be Lagerfeld’s muse, re-imagined a white button-up shirt, complete with dramatic bellowing sleeves with the initials KL embroidered on the bottom of the shirt. The model wore thigh-high black leather leg warmers, black strappy sandals, and matching fingerless black leather gloves to complete the look.
Pedro Pascal stood out in red. He wore a red vintage shirt topping it with a red overcoat from Valentino's collection. He accessorised it with a skinny black tie, black shorts, socks and combat boots.
Read the latest issue of IOL Fashion digital magazine here.