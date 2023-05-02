LOOK: Who wore what at the 2023 Met Gala

It is the first Monday of May and all fashionistas know what that means. It’s Met Gala day. This year the spectacular affair paid tribute to legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld with the theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

The Met Gala, which is often referred to as the “Super Bowl of fashion”, has created some of the most iconic and memorable celebrity fashion moments. Here’s a look at who wore what at this year’s Gala, which was co-hosted by Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour of course. There’s no way one can do a Karl Lagerfeld theme without pearls. And Kim Kardashian did the most by wearing layers and layers of strings of pearls from Schiaparelli.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! Latin America (@eonlinelatino) Sister Kylie Jenner opted for a bold red and blue outfit by Jean Paul Gaultier. One of the few colour ensembles among the sea of black and white. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristen🖤⛓ (@kingkylie.mafia) Cardi B wore two outfits on the night. She left her hotel in a light pink gown by Miss Sohee. The outfit featured a dramatic oversized tulle headpiece. For her second outfit, she wore a silver wig and a chunky black headband with matching gloves. “The texture of this skirt, it;s giving like a Chanel boy bag, and then it got the flowers, the camellia flower,” she told Vogue.