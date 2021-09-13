LOOK: Who wore what at the MTV VMAs
On September 12, music fanatics witnessed the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, which took place at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York City.
Hosted by Doja, this year’s awards saw A-listers walk the red carpet in stylish garb, including South Africa’s very own Bonang Matheba, who wore an iridescent jumpsuit.
While we understand that the likes of Billie Elish may not be that much into fashion, we still think that she could’ve saved that oversized turtle-neck for another occasion and not necessarily the VMAs.
Dove Cameron also looked cute in a wrap-around skirt and cropped out, but it still wasn’t red carpet-worthy.
However, looking on the bright side, may celebs put their A-game forward. It’s good that they didn’t wear big gowns as if they were going to the Met Gala and wore light outfits, showing some skin.
Singer and dancer Ciara wore a black net dress by Tom Ford.
Meanwhile, Madison Beer paid tribute to Beyoncé by wearing the Dolce & Gabbana 2003 powder pink lace-up dress.
And it seems like Lil Nas X quickly got his figure back as he was expecting about a week ago (he did a maternity photoshoot to promote his anticipated album that is due to drop on the 17th of this month). He donned a lavender Versace pantsuit and a jewel-encrusted jacket with a dramatic train.
So tired of stars promoting unrealistic body types, losing the baby weight this fast isn’t healthy @LilNasX https://t.co/QFP9f9x0eK— Yell in a War (@jelenawoehr) September 12, 2021
Jack Harlow looked cool in a green leather suit.
Actress and model Megan Fox shut the red carpet down in a nude see-through dress. She arrived with Machine Gun Kelly, who rocked a red glittery suit.
