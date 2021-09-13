LOOK: Who wore what at the MTV VMAs

On September 12, music fanatics witnessed the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, which took place at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York City. Hosted by Doja, this year’s awards saw A-listers walk the red carpet in stylish garb, including South Africa’s very own Bonang Matheba, who wore an iridescent jumpsuit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) While we understand that the likes of Billie Elish may not be that much into fashion, we still think that she could’ve saved that oversized turtle-neck for another occasion and not necessarily the VMAs. Dove Cameron also looked cute in a wrap-around skirt and cropped out, but it still wasn’t red carpet-worthy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DOVE (@dovecameron) However, looking on the bright side, may celebs put their A-game forward. It’s good that they didn’t wear big gowns as if they were going to the Met Gala and wore light outfits, showing some skin.